Defending Mesquite, the ‘Tree of Life’

By Sofía González-Ponce
resilience.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAGUASCALIENTES, Mexico — Eustolia Guerrero helps organize cleanup campaigns in the small rural community of Los Parga on the outskirts of Aguascalientes state’s capital. Through the years, she has defended the wild mesquite trees in her environment. Among her stores of knowledge is the recipe to make gorditas with meal from the pod of these trees native to this arid region in Mexico’s central highlands. Gorditas are a local specialty, usually consisting of a cornmeal and lard mixture formed into thick cookie-like rounds and deep fried to puff up for stuffing with savory fillings, such as cheese, beans, meat, or vegetables.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Only In Florida

The One-Of-A-Kind Trail In Florida With Black Bears And Boardwalks Is Quite The Hike

For many outdoor enthusiasts, the best part about hiking through nature isn’t the exercise, but nature itself. There is a trail in Sanford, Florida that offers up seven miles of pure natural beauty. The Black Bear Wilderness Trail is a loop trail through the Black Bear Wilderness Area that takes hikers along boardwalks over marshes […] The post The One-Of-A-Kind Trail In Florida With Black Bears And Boardwalks Is Quite The Hike appeared first on Only In Your State.
FLORIDA STATE
ScienceAlert

Mummified Birds in The Atacama Desert Reveal a Truly Dark Side of History

The more we look into the harsh extremes of Chile's Atacama Desert, the more we find. Phenomena both mystifying and wonderful, occasionally bordering on alien. But in this incredibly dry place, it wasn't just the climate that was unforgiving. Its ancient human inhabitants, making do in a parched place not best suited to hosting them, traded in whatever they could get their hands on. Sometimes, it seems, that was the brilliant feathers of colorful birds brought unceremoniously to a desert they didn't belong to, but were destined to be buried within. "What we consider acceptable interactions with animals under our care was very...
WILDLIFE
Only In Missouri

A Mysterious Woodland Trail In Missouri Will Take You To The Welch Spring Hospital Ruins

Hiking’s all about discovery, isn’t it? Whether we follow a little-known path or happen upon a secret waterfall, we often discover something new on our adventures. Next time you’re craving a bit of time outdoors, set off on the Welch Spring Trail in Missouri. The path boasts a ton of natural beauty and leads to […] The post A Mysterious Woodland Trail In Missouri Will Take You To The Welch Spring Hospital Ruins appeared first on Only In Your State.
MISSOURI STATE
ScienceAlert

This Ancient And Ginormous Sloth Had an Unexpected Supplement in Its Diet

A giant ground sloth that lived during the last ice age was not largely vegetarian like its modern-day tree-dwelling relatives, but enjoyed munching on meat, according to a new study that has found telltale signs of its diet in fossilized hair samples. Mylodon darwinii went extinct some 10,000 to 12,000 years ago along with most other megafauna, and scientists had presumed it ate only plants. But a comparison of chemical signatures in M. darwinii's hair to the diets of other extinct and living species of sloths and anteaters now suggests otherwise. These results are the "first direct evidence of omnivory in an...
WILDLIFE
Andrei Tapalaga

100 Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Was Discovered Intact

Nodosaur armor skin that was discovered in 2011 / Royal Tyrrell Museum in Drumheller, AlbertaWikimedia Commons. Usually, when you read about an archeological discovery you expect to see the bones of a dinosaur, but not the intact corpse. What you see in the image above is a nodosaur fossil and the most pristine dinosaur fossil discovered to date. Within the very thick and petrified skin of the dinosaur are also all the bones intact. Paleontologists were sure that they will never see dinosaurs in such good conditions and yet this discovery came as the biggest surprise in the last 150 years of paleontology.
ScienceAlert

A Grim 'Huge Extinction Event' Happened 30 Million Years Ago, And We Only Just Noticed

The close of the Eocene roughly 33 million years ago marks a time of great change on Earth. In a slow reversal of what we're seeing today, temperatures dropped and glaciers stretched their icy fingers towards the equator. The loss of life across the Asian continent was profound. But Africa's biodiversity, sheltered by the warmth of the tropics, appeared to go unscathed by the colossal changes. Or so we thought. According to a recently published study by a team of researchers from across the US, we just weren't looking at the fossil record the right way. The research suggests that far from thriving...
SCIENCE

