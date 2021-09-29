CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Questions Podcast: Questions mount about the offense

By Tim Fitzgerald
247Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKansas State drops to 3-1 after losing to Oklahoma State in a game that further exposed the offensive deficiencies with the K-State offense, particularly without Skylar Thompson on the field. And the staff hands out position-by-position grades for the Wildcats to open a sprawling second half that covers many topics. The Powercat Questions Podcast features GoPowercat.com publisher Tim Fitzgerald, as well as the insights of GPC's Zac Carlson, Ryan Gilbert and Cole Carmody, and streams on the 247Sports Podcast Network at Megaphone.fm. And, as always, the Powercat Podcast is sponsored by Fridge Wholesale Liquor.

