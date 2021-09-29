CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Starmer brands Boris Johnson a ‘trickster who has performed one trick’ by delivering Brexit

By Rob Merrick
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ewCb4_0cBXkkc900

Keir Starmer branded Boris Johnson “a trickster who has performed his one trick” by delivering Brexit , as he cast himself as the serious leader Britain needs.

In a conference speech interrupted by repeated heckles by Jeremy Corbyn supporters, the Labour leader urged the party faithful not to “comfort yourself” that the prime minister is “a bad man”.

Instead, he said: “I think he is a trivial man. I think he’s a showman with nothing left to show. I think he’s a trickster who has performed his one trick.

“Once he had said the words ‘Get Brexit Done’ his plan ran out. He has no plan.”

Sir Keir contrasted his record – as a former director of public prosecutions – with Mr Johnson’s pre-Downing Street life as an entertainer on TV shows and maverick columnist.

“Boris Johnson was a guest on Top Gear where, in reference to himself, he said to Jeremy Clarkson ‘you can’t rule out the possibility that beneath the elaborately constructed veneer of a blithering idiot, lurks a blithering idiot’,” he joked.

And, while the future Labour leader was working on the Stephen Lawrence murder case, the Tory leader was “writing an article declaring a war on traffic cones”, he said.

Sir Keir said the country needed answers to big questions such as how to recover from Covid and tackle “the climate crisis, our relationship with Europe, the future of our union”.

“These are big issues, but our politics is so small. These times demand a responsible leader with clear values,” he told the Brighton conference hall.

The Labour leader offered no clues about how Labour would seek to plug gaps in the Brexit deal, beyond saying he believed it is possible to ‘Make Brexit Work’.

“I do see a way forward after Brexit if we invest in our people and our places, if we deploy our technology cleverly and if we build the affordable homes we so desperately need,” he claimed.

But he sought to claim the prime minister’s ‘levelling up’ slogan by – in stark contrast to his predecessors – heaping praise on the Blair and Brown governments.

“Let me offer the Conservative party a lesson in levelling up,” Sir Keir said, adding: “If they want to know how to do it, I suggest they take a look at our record the last time we were in government.

“Hospital waits down, GCSE results up, 44,000 more doctors, 89,000 new nurses, child poverty down 1 million, pensioner poverty down 1 million, rough sleepers down 75 per cent, a National Minimum Wage . You want levelling up? That’s levelling up.”

In one of repeated references to being the son of a toolmaker, Sir Keir said: “Work, care, equality, security. These are the tools of my trade – and with them I will go to work.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s Tory conference speech ‘a load of baloney’, says Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer has accused Boris Johnson of speaking “a load of baloney” at Conservative Party conference. Appearing on BBC Breakfast, the Labour leader suggested the prime minister was more interested in speaking about “beavers” than addressing the real issues facing the British public. “From the Tories, what we have...
POLITICS
The Independent

Do conference speeches really matter?

According to some novel research, voters think Sir Keir Starmer came across more competent, in touch and agreeable in his conference speech than Boris Johnson did in his shorter and, by most accounts, wittier oration. The pollsters at Opinium showed 1,305 voters highlights from the two performances, as if they were contestants on The X Factor. The results were mixed, shall we say. The researchers found that more voters agreed with Johnson than disagreed and more felt he was strong, caring and competent than not.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Boris Johnson makes Keir Starmer look like a serious man for serious times

Rishi Sunak impressed business figures as he worked the room at a £4,000-per-table gala dinner on Monday during the Conservative Party’s Manchester conference. “What can I do for you? Tell me what you want,” the chancellor asked the diners. He took questions at each table – not making a quick escape, as Boris Johnson had done earlier when he spoke briefly at a business lunch without inviting questions.
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s ‘jokes wearing thin’, says Keir Starmer as poll shows public prefers Labour leader’s speech

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has criticised the Boris Johnson’s conference speech, arguing his jokes are going to “wear thin” when people across the country are hit in the pocket.Starmer said the “showman” prime minister keeps pretending “he’s just sort of just landed from the moon” – arguing Britain is in a cost of living crisis because of the way the Tories have governed.It comes as polling showed the public preferred the Labour leader’s conference speech in Brighton last week to the Conservative leader’s address in Manchester on Wednesday.Some 63 per cent of respondents agreed with what Starmer had to say,...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Corbyn
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Jeremy Clarkson
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Finally a dose of reality about how hollow Boris Johnson’s ‘levelling up’ promise really is

After the euphoria among the Tory faithful over Boris Johnson’s speech to their rally, today we have a welcome dose of something closer to reality. No, not an admission the country is in a cost-of-living crisis; that would be asking too much. But some ministers are admitting privately that Johnson’s flagship programme to “level up” the UK will take 10 years, as we have reported today.It is dawning on sensible senior Tories that, more than two years into his premiership, Johnson’s pet project is running as late as the trains in the north (whose reliability he wants to improve)....
POLITICS
AFP

Boris Johnson: Brexit hero under pressure

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has long defied political gravity, but is hoping his characteristic optimism can sustain him through the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, Brexit and global supply problems. Labour shortages and rising energy prices are fuelling a cost-of-living crisis. But he is set to adopt a bullish tone when he addresses his ruling Conservatives' annual conference on Wednesday, in person for only the second time since becoming prime minister in 2019. The previous 18 months have already been challenging after death tolls from Covid-19 in Britain soared to among the highest in Europe and Johnson himself nearly died in the pandemic.
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson describes Keir Starmer as a ‘seriously rattled bus conductor’ at Tory conference

Boris Johnson has closed the Conservative Party conference with a keynote speech launching a personal attack on Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. The Prime Minister compared the Labour leader’s performance at his own party conference to that of a “seriously rattled bus conductor, pushed this way and that by a Corbynista mob, sellotaped-spectacled soggy lot”..
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Boris Johnson Simps for ‘Anti-Racist’ Winston Churchill in Speech That Ignored Brexit Mess

So far, the story of post-Brexit Britain has been one of shortages. Europe has been united in schadenfreude as it’s watched furious British drivers line up for miles to fill their cars, huge gaps have emerged in supermarket shelves across the country, and a big surge in natural-gas prices has left people panicked about how they’ll heat their homes in winter.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trickster#New Labour#Uk
The Independent

Boris Johnson speech – live: PM ‘ignores’ UK’s problems to deliver ‘economically illiterate’ vision of future

Boris Johnson closed the Conservative Party conference today with a keynote speech praising the NHS, confirming the need for a new Tory economic model, and launching an offensive on Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.He also unveiled a £3,000 “levelling up premium” to encourage talented maths and science teachers to go and work in disadvantaged areas – the only policy he announced in 45 minutes. As it turns out, though, an almost identical scheme was first announced in 2019 then scrapped the following year. Sam Freedman, a former Department for Education (DfE) adviser, said the old programme was “pretty similar”...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Boris Johnson launches extended personal attack on ‘human weathervane’ Keir Starmer

Boris Johnson has used his Tory conference speech to launch an extended personal attack on Keir Starmer.Branding the Labour leader a "lefty Islington lawyer" Boris Johnson accused Sir Keir of being a "human weathervane, the Starmer-Chameleon".In a keynote address relatively light on policy but filled with invective for his opposition counterpart, the prime minister characterised politics as a battle between a "radical, optimistic Conservatism versus a tired old Labour"."Did you see them in Brighton last week – hopelessly divided I though they looked, their leader like a seriously rattled bus conductor, pushed this way and that by a Corbynista...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson ignores current problems as he delivers vision of bright future

Anti-poverty campaigners accused Boris Johnson of lacking the “guts” to tackle the cost-of-living crisis facing millions of British families, after he delivered his high-profile speech to his party’s annual conference without mentioning the £6bn welfare cut happening the same day. The prime minister’s 45-minute address was branded “vacuous” and “the...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Keir Starmer is right about Boris Johnson – he is a trivial man with trivial policies

Keir Starmer was right about Boris Johnson. He is a trivial man with trivial policies. His speech was full of rhetoric and pathetic jokes but where was the policy?. He plays to the gallery but avoids difficult questions as has been seen by his recent efforts on radio and TV interviews. When he speaks everything he say reminds me of the lyrics of the “Kings New Clothes” by Danny Kaye. He takes the electorate for fools but one day it will be realised that he is naked and without substance.
U.K.
KEYT

Inside Boris Johnson’s post-Brexit bubble, where he’s king of his party but cut off from reality

Boris Johnson should be in trouble. There are very real challenges to everyday life unfolding all over Britain. Drivers have been lining up at gas stations hoping to fill their cars, something made difficult by widespread fuel shortages. There are fears that that the cost of heating is about to surge, that more people will financially struggle to feed themselves, and that labor shortages will threaten food supplies at Christmas.
POLITICS
AFP

Johnson vows 'long overdue' revamp of UK's post-Brexit economy

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson rallies his Conservative party faithful on Wednesday, vowing a far-reaching overhaul to wean the UK economy off cheap foreign labour after Brexit. Shrugging off panic-buying at petrol stations, bare supermarket shelves and retailers' warnings of a bleak Christmas to come, the Tory leader says the short-term pain is worth it. "We are dealing with the biggest underlying issues of our economy and society," he is expected to say in his conference-closing speech, according to excerpts released by the party. "The problems that no government has had the guts to tackle before.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

UK Brexit minister Lord Frost warns Joe Biden to stay out of Northern Ireland talks

The UK's Brexit minister has warned Joe Biden to stay out Northern Ireland Brexit talks, branding the president no more than an "interested observer". Last month Mr Biden told Boris Johnson not to renege on treaties preventing a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic – warning that the US had "spent an enormous amount of time and effort" on the peace process.
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson blames hauliers for Brexit shortage of lorry drivers

Boris Johnson has been dragged into a conference row with the road haulage industry over who is to blame for the shortage of lorry drivers wreaking havoc on Britain's economy. Doing the rounds with broadcasters on Tuesday morning the prime minister said conditions were too poor for lorry drivers and claimed employers were responsible for the low uptake of emergency visas.Just 127 people have applied for the government's temporary visa scheme to recruit more fuel tanker drivers – whose absence is causing empty shelves and fuel shortages across the UK. The UK has an estimated shortfall of 100,000 HGV drivers.The...
INDUSTRY
Eater

Boris Johnson’s ‘Build Back Better’ Campaign Clearly Hasn’t Reached His Online Food Output

Boris Johnson has reentered one of his preferred cultural genres — the cringing political video slogan — and once again, tied it to food. First there was the “oven ready” Brexit deal; then there was the culinary confessional before the 2019 general election. Now, tied to the “Build Back Better” slogan for Conservative party conference — a slogan, indeed, shared with U.S. president Joe Biden — come a trio of food and drink videos all revolving around words that sound a bit like “better,” but are not better than “better,” and are therefore the worst. Here, now, the three clips straight from food hell:
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Tory MP claims he has ‘no idea where Boris Johnson is’ only for camera to pan around to find him immediately

Boris Johnson’s attempts to evade reporters from Good Morning Britain (GMB) reached comedic heights this morning in the silliest way possible.Broadcasting from the Conservative party conference in Manchester, GMB tried to interview the elusive prime minister who hasn’t appeared on the show in almost four years.While speaking to policing minister Kit Malthouse, host Alastair Campbell asked if the prime minister is honest all of the time. Malthouse said yes, and Susanna Reid asked “are you having to say that because he’s sitting right next to you?”Malthouse shook his head and turned around to gesture broadly toward the background, saying...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson brands Insulate Britain ‘irresponsible crusties’ for blocking motorways

Boris Johnson has branded protesters who have blocked major UK roads “irresponsible crusties”.The prime minister said Insulate Britain activists, who have blocked highways across the southeast in recent weeks, have been “doing considerable damage to the economy”.His comments came after demonstrators on Monday clashed with motorists near the Blackwall Tunnel in east London, including one tearful woman desperate to get to her elderly mother who had been taken hospital.Mr Johnson told LBC: “There are some people who call those individuals legitimate protesters.“They are not. I think they are irresponsible crusties who are basically trying to stop people going about their...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

275K+
Followers
118K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy