Anaconda Mining Intersects 2.21 G/T Gold Over 11.0 Metres and 1.61 G/T Gold Over 14.7 Metres as Part of Feasibility Study Work at the Goldboro Gold Project

charlottenews.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Anaconda Mining Inc. ('Anaconda' or the 'Company') (TSX:ANX)(OTCQX:ANXGF) is pleased to announce results from diamond drilling conducted as part of geotechnical studies and water well installations at the Company's 100%-owned Goldboro Gold Project ('Goldboro', or the 'Project'). Despite their primary purpose, several of these holes encountered mineralization within the open pits contemplated in the recently announced Preliminary Economic Analysis ('PEA') and therefore will enable the optimization of pit designs as part of the Feasibility Study. The drill programs included 3,445.5 metres of diamond drilling in eighteen (18) holes (BR-21-257 to 269 and BR-21-285 to 289) for exploration and geotechnical purposes to support detailed pit design and 1,308.2 metres of diamond drilling in ten (10) holes (BR-21-270 to 277 and -279 to 280) for water well installations near the potential open pits and within planned infrastructure to obtain relevant environmental data to support ongoing environmental assessment work ( Exhibit A ).

