iZafe Group nominated to win the award Golden Pill 2021

 9 days ago

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B) iZafe Group AB (publ.) announces that for the second year in a row, the Company is one of the nominated entries to win the Golden Pill. iZafe Group participates in the competition with Dosell Consumer - Sweden's first pharmaceutical robot for consumers, which will be launched on October 18 via Apoteket. The winner of the Golden Pill is announced on September 30.

TechRadar

Mobile Industry Awards 2021: Bullitt Group wins Ruggedised Manufacturer of the Year

Bullitt Group has won the Ruggedised Manufacturer of the Year award at the Mobile Industry Awards 2021. Ruggedised devices, such as smartphones, laptops, tablets or 2-in-1s, are essential productivity tools in many industries. They’re designed to protect and connect field workers and withstand everything thrown at them, whether on a construction site or in a harsh environment.
ELECTRONICS
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store in Texas (or any other state), you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food and labor shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
biospace.com

In Undercover Video, Pfizer Scientists Say Natural Immunity "Probably Better"

Pfizer scientists agreed that naturally acquired immunity from COVID-19 is better than getting vaccinations in a recently shown undercover video released by Project Veritas. Project Veritas is a non-profit journalism group founded by James O'Keefe in 2010 with the goal of "investigating and exposing corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud and other misconduct in both public and private institutions."
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
frommers.com

List of Airlines Requiring All Passengers to Be Vaccinated for Covid-19

So many airlines and airports are requiring employees to be vaccinated for Covid-19 that the measure has become the norm, not the exception. Adherence rates for flight crew are now, appropriately, sky-high; as of early October 2021, 99.5% of United Airlines workers were protected, according to the company. But not...
PUBLIC HEALTH
charlottenews.net

Light Reading Announces 2021 Leading Lights Awards Winners

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / Light Reading (www.lightreading.com), the market-leading online community for the global communications sector, has announced the winners of its Leading Lights Awards 2021. Winners included industry giants such as Juniper, Amdocs, NEC and Deutsche Telekom, and smaller but equally important specialist companies, such as Keysight Technologies, American Tower, Federated Wireless and Open Systems.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
charlottenews.net

Dan Desko Stresses the Importance of the Human Side of Cybersecurity

For Dan Desko, cybersecurity is personal. He believes data security and privacy are basic human rights; that's why he built Echelon Risk + Cyber. Listen to the full interview of Dan Desko only on Mission Matters Innovation Podcast. "I grew up in Pittsburgh, a blue-collar town, and my family was...
TECHNOLOGY
charlottenews.net

Volcon ePowersports Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / Volcon, Inc. (the 'Company'), the first all-electric, off-road powersports company, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 3,025,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $5.50. The gross proceeds of the offering were $16.6 million before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses.
ECONOMY
charlottenews.net

Jackpot Digital's Plan of Arrangement Receives Final Court Approval and Jackpot Sets Record Date of the Spinout

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / Jackpot Digital Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Jackpot') (TSXV:JJ)(TSXV:JJ.WT.A)(TSXV:JJ.WT.B)(TSXV:JJ.WT.C)(OTCQB:JPOTF)(Frankfurt & Berlin Exchanges:LVH3). Further to the Company's news release dated September 16th, 2021, Jackpot is pleased to report that it has received the final approval from the Supreme Court of British Columbia for the spinout of its online gaming assets to its wholly owned subsidiary Yo Eleven Gaming Inc. ('Yo Eleven') by a plan of arrangement pursuant to the British Columbia Business Corporations Act (the 'Spinout').
GAMBLING
RiverBender.com

Pritzker Administration Announces Applications Are Open For Second Round Of Healthcare Transformation Collaboratives Funding

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services is now accepting applications for the second round of Healthcare Transformation Collaboratives funding. Earlier this year, Gov. JB Pritzker signed into law the historic, equity-driven Healthcare Transformation plan, which is designed to create partnerships and bring entities together to find innovative ways to bridge gaps in the healthcare delivery system and increase access to quality healthcare services in underserved Continue Reading
SPRINGFIELD, IL
charlottenews.net

A2Z Smart Technologies Launches First Pilot in United States with Morton Williams Supermarkets

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. ('A2Z' or the 'Company') (TSXV:AZ)(OTCQB:AAZZF), today announced a pilot program for its Cust2mate smart carts with Morton Williams Supermarkets, a leading upscale grocery store chain, operating 16 stores in the New York metropolitan area. The 60-day pilot program will employ 50 (fifty) Cust2Mate smart carts at two of the chain's locations. The pilot is scheduled to start the end of Q4 of 2021. A successful pilot will lead to the full roll out in the Morton Williams supermarket chain.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
charlottenews.net

AiCuris Announces Opening of Second Round of AiCubator Corporate Innovation Accelerator Initiative to Propel Anti-infective Drug Development

AiCubator was launched by AiCuris in 2020 to provide long-term support for early but promising research projects in the field of anti-infectives. Second round application period open through December 31, 2021; up to three projects will be awarded AiCubator Resident Status and, over a period of up to three years, will benefit from expert scientific advice.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
charlottenews.net

Diversified Energy Company Announces Conditional Acquisition of Central Region Assets

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE:DEC) ('Diversified' or the 'Company') has entered into conditional agreements to acquire certain upstream assets, field infrastructure, equipment and facilities (the 'Assets') within the Company's Central Region from Tapstone Energy Holdings, LLC and its related party - KL CHK SPV, LLC (the 'Sellers') (collectively with the Assets, the 'Acquisition'). Under the previously announced Strategic Participation Agreement, funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. ('Oaktree') will make a non-operated working interest investment in the Acquisition. Total gross consideration, inclusive of Oaktree's investment is $419 million (approximately $366 million net of customary purchase adjustments to the August 1, 2021 effective date).
BUSINESS
charlottenews.net

IONIQ Sciences Announces the Appointment of Aaron B. Dorny to its Board of Directors

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / IONIQ Sciences, Inc. ('IONIQ' or the 'Company'), is developing a rapid and non-invasive Multi-Cancer Screen for early detection that has the potential to expand the therapeutic window, dramatically improve survivability and reduce the cost of healthcare. Today IONIQ Sciences announced the appointment of Aaron B. Dorny to its Board of Directors.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
charlottenews.net

Polytrade to Unveil its Minimum Viable Product at the WBS in Dubai

ROAD TOWN, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Polytrade, a blockchain-based protocol that brings safe and insurance-backed real-world assets to the crypto world is set to launch its Minimum Viable Product (MVP) at the World Blockchain Summit 2021, happening in Dubai in October. As announced by the company, the MVP launch will be unveiled by its Chief Executive Officer, Piyush Gupta, who will also be delivering a keynote speech at the Summit.
ECONOMY
charlottenews.net

Mawson Trenches 8.0 metres @ 19.6 g/t gold and 0.4% Antimony 200 metres Beyond Drill Extensions at Sunday Creek in Victoria, Australia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Mawson Gold Limited ('Mawson' or the 'Company') (TSX:MAW)(FRA:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) is pleased to announce assay results from two trenches located 200 metres east of the current drilled area at the 100%-owned Sunday Creek project in the Victorian Goldfields of Australia. The project is an epizonal-style gold prospect located 56 kilometres north of Melbourne and contained within 19,365 hectares of granted exploration tenements (Figures 1 and 2).
ECONOMY

