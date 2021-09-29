From October 7-13, 2021, Disney+ is kicking off spooky season with its Hallowstream Drive-In screening series at West Los Angeles College in Culver City, California. Featuring nightly screenings of the service’s beloved classic and new Originals and spooky surprises around every corner, Disney+ Hallowstream Drive-In welcomes ghouls and goblins to enjoy the best of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and more in a safe and entertaining experience. The week will kick off with the world premiere of Muppets Haunted Mansion before it starts streaming Friday, October 8 followed by six days of special screenings including an advanced screening of the new Disney+ Original series Just Beyond, debuting October 13 on the service.
