Let’s say you enjoy Halloween, but dressing up in (and shelling out cash for) a full-on, dramatic costume just isn’t your thing. I hear you. It’s been a long, long year, and it’s understandable if the thought of doing anything other than posting up on your couch with snacks for a night of scary movie marathons is more frightening than Halloween night itself. But if you’ve settled on celebrating the ghoulish holiday without all the theatrics, how can you still get into the spooky season spirit? Trust, a fun Halloween sweatshirt combines your love of this holiday with your love of staying as cozy as possible.

