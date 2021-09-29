Kamiah man receives three-year sentence for 2020 suffocation incident

COEUR D’ALENE — Stephen Jason Dahlin, 52, of, Kamiah, was sentenced last week to three years in federal prison for a 2020 suffocation incident. According to a U.S. District Court of Idaho release, Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye also ordered Dahlin serve three years of supervised release following his prison sentence. Dahlin was indicted by a grand jury on Nov. 10, 2020, and pleaded guilty to the charge on June 9, 2021.