Limestone County, AL

Zombie Paintball now in its third year

By Travis Devlin travis@athensnews-courier.com
 9 days ago
Grace Hill Farms in Limestone County is hosting Zombie Paintball for the second year. Participants man a “zombie assault vehicle” and shoot paintball rounds at “zombies” during a 2.5-mile course. Courtesy photo

Zombie Paintball, now in its third year at Grace Hill Farms, began last week and will run through October until Saturday, Nov. 6. It runs every Friday and Saturday in West Limestone at 22611 Grace Hill Lane.

Tickets must be purchased in advance online at gracehillfarmsal.com. Tickets are $25 per person (with 100 rounds of zombie-killing serum) and $15 for the ride only. Group rates are offered, and according to Heather Green, who is in charge of the annual event, the price drops down to $20 for groups of 12 or more.

“If you want to guarantee that you get a ticket, you go online to our website,” she said. “We do sell out as we get on into the season.”

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the last ride leaves at 10:30 p.m.

“It's a ride through the woods in a Zombie Assault vehicle where we have live zombies on a two-mile long track through the woods,” Green said. “It takes about 25 minutes.” It’s fun for all ages and the zombies do not shoot at the people on the ride.

There are plenty of other fun activities available in addition to protecting us all from zombies.

Green said that movies are played, along with a shooting gallery, corn-hole as well as horseshoes. Concessions are offered.

“It's a lot of fun. We have a whole lot of fun out here,” she said. “Just us being there, telling our stories into the night, to see the kids and people coming up talking about it (zombie paintball) afterwards is what makes it worth it.”

