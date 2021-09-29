With Favorable COVID-19 Numbers, SF Looking at Lifting Mask Mandate: Report
COVID-19 case rates are down and vaccinations are up in San Francisco, leaving some to wonder if it's time to loosen mask mandates. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the city's Director of Public Health Dr. Grant Colfax said discussions are ongoing to figure out "where there may be flexibility." While the nature of the changes and the timing are unclear, Colfax said his team is taking a look at the issue.www.nbcbayarea.com
