CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

With Favorable COVID-19 Numbers, SF Looking at Lifting Mask Mandate: Report

By Cierra Johnson
NBC Bay Area
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 case rates are down and vaccinations are up in San Francisco, leaving some to wonder if it's time to loosen mask mandates. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the city's Director of Public Health Dr. Grant Colfax said discussions are ongoing to figure out "where there may be flexibility." While the nature of the changes and the timing are unclear, Colfax said his team is taking a look at the issue.

www.nbcbayarea.com

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Nov. 4

Politicians and public health experts across the U.S. have been working to prevent the spread of COVID-19 for more than 19 months now—and once case numbers started to climb over the summer and vaccination rates started to wane, some local officials decided to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations in certain settings. In New York City and San Francisco, for example, everyone is required to show proof of vaccination before entering indoor restaurants, fitness centers, and entertainment venues. New Orleans has also adopted a similar approach, but the city does allow patrons to use a negative COVID test to bypass vaccination requirements. And now, another major city has voted to ban unvaccinated people from most indoor places with the strictest city-based vaccine mandate to date.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

This Is When the Delta Surge Will End in the U.S., Virus Expert Says

The Delta variant dashed many people's hopes about the pandemic ending quickly when its spread caused a major summer surge. The highly contagious strain erased much of the progress made after the winter peak and even brought back safety protocols such as mask mandates in some places. But according to Scott Gottlieb, MD, former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner, the U.S. will likely finally see the end of the Delta surge before too long. Read on to see when he believes the outbreak will come under control.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS San Francisco

Kaiser: 2,200 Employees Suspended For Skipping Vaccine; More Than 92% Workers Vaccinated

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — More than 2,000 Kaiser Permanente workers who elected to not receive the COVID vaccine have been suspended without pay, according to the health care provider. Kaiser Permanente said more than 92% of its employees have been vaccinated, up from 78% when the company’s vaccination requirement was initially announced on August 2. According to Kaiser, each suspended worker has until December 1 to get vaccinated. “As of October 4, just over 2,200 have not responded to our vaccine requirement, and have been put on unpaid administrative leave across the country,” Kaiser said in a statement. “We hope none...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
San Francisco, CA
Coronavirus
San Francisco, CA
Health
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Colfax, CA
San Francisco, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
Austin American-Statesman

Fact-check: Have vaccines caused a 175% increase in COVID-19 deaths?

Viral image: “The vaccination campaign” increased COVID-19 deaths by 175% in one year. Here's why: A viral image that alleges that vaccines have caused a 175% increase in COVID-19 deaths ignores the outsize impact of the virus on the unvaccinated, as well as the large and growing body of evidence that vaccines substantially reduce the likelihood of death.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gandhi
Person
London Breed
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Health Officials Discuss Dropping Mask Mandate

The Bay Area mask mandate will be dropped. Question is, when?. Health officers Tuesday discussed what it’ll take to end it and they said they’d announce details by the end of the week. It may include what metrics need to be hit. Whether it's the level of vaccinations, hospitalizations or...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC Bay Area

LA Adopts One of the Nation's Most Wide-Ranging COVID Vaccine Mandates

A measure approved by the LA City Council requires vaccinations for everyone entering a bar, restaurant, nail salon, gym or sporting venue in the city of LA. Concerns over the plan range from who could be fined for violations to whether employees could end up in fist-fights when they have to serve as vaccine door monitors.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Mandates#Director Of Public Health#Ucsf
CBS San Francisco

Sutter Health Reports 99% Worker Compliance With COVID Vaccine Mandate

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Nearly all employees of Sutter Health are in full compliance of mandatory COVID vaccinations, the Northern California health care provider said Wednesday. Sacramento-based Sutter said less than 200 employees are on unpaid administrative leave for not becoming vaccinated, with more than half of those workers being part-time. More than 99% of Sutter’s 55,000 workers were vaccinated by September 30 when compliance deadlines went into effect, the company said. Those workers who are not vaccinated have just over a week to comply with the mandate. “Some employees are currently taking steps to comply and return to work, while those...
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
srdtf.org

Real Side Effects of 3rd Covid-19 Vaccine BOOSTER Shot – Reported by CDC

People who’ve received the third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine are reporting rates of side effects similar to those after the second dose, according to data released Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new report, published in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, relies on submissions...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy