'Stability in Harbaugh:' Former Heisman winner believes in Michigan

By Will Burchfield
97.1 The Ticket
97.1 The Ticket
 9 days ago

It’s hard to know what to make of Michigan so far. The Wolverines dominated their first three games, before getting exposed in a near-loss to Rutgers.

Pat Caputo: The difference for Michigan is toughness

In recent years, Michigan football has had more of them than could have possibly been imagined during its glory days. Ohio State has owned the Wolverines. So has Michigan State, albeit to a lesser degree. Wisconsin, technically, doesn’t represent a rivalry game. Yet, the Badgers nonetheless exposed the Wolverines as...
Goff named Community MVP for feeding needy families in Detroit

Jared Goff has yet to win a game for the Lions, but he's already made an impact in Detroit. The Lions quarterback was named the NFL Players Association Community MVP for Week 5 after distributing more than 40,000 pounds of fresh food and supplies to 500 families in need through a mobile food pantry at Ford Field.
Jamaal Williams has 'ninja instincts' the Lions need to use

Jamaal Williams took his first carry of the game last Sunday for five yards. And his second. He took his third carry for eight yards, and his fourth for another five. He ended the first half with 57 yards on 12 carries, 4.8 yards per attempt. But the Lions ended the first half down 14-0, and Williams got just two carries the rest of the game.
Lions' worst fears confirmed on Romeo Okwara

The Lions' worst fears have been confirmed on Romeo Okwara. Detroit's top pass rusher suffered a torn Achilles in Sunday's loss to the Bears and is done for the season, according to Ian Rapoport. Dan Campbell confirmed the news Monday afternoon. "I hate that for Romes, man," Campbell said. "The...
Pat Caputo: MSU, Michigan are the real deal

The other shoe isn't necessarily going to drop on Michigan and Michigan State. It might be that the Wolverines and Spartans, each undefeated at 3-0, are better than anticipated. Michigan running backs Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins present the ideal outside-inside combination. Corum’s flat-out speed is special. Pro Football Focus...
