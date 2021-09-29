CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Zac Brown Reveals COVID-19 Diagnosis, Pauses Tour

By Billy Dukes
99.5 WKDQ
99.5 WKDQ
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Zac Brown Band lead singer Zac Brown reveals that he's tested positive for COVID-19, and as a result, is canceling four Comeback Tour stops slated for this weekend. "I am deeply disappointed this has happened, as touring is our life and performing live for our fans is the best part of our job," Brown writes on Instagram. The note mentions nothing about the severity of his symptoms nor if anyone else from his band and crew has tested positive.

wkdq.com

Comments / 0

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Zac Brown cancels Pittsburgh show after contracting covid-19

The Zac Brown Band canceled its show Friday night at the Pavilion at Star Lake after singer Zac Brown said he tested positive for covid-19. In a post shared to Twitter on Tuesday, Brown wrote that he tested positive despite taking precautions, leading to the cancellation of four shows. “I...
PITTSBURGH, PA
tribuneledgernews.com

Zac Brown tests positive for COVID, cancels upcoming shows

Zac Brown Band's Thursday concert at DTE Energy Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan, has been canceled after lead singer Zac Brown tested positive for COVID-19. "I have made the very difficult decision to pause Zac Brown Band's 'The Comeback Tour,'" Brown wrote in a note to fans posted to social media on Tuesday. He wrote that he tested positive for COVID, "despite taking precautions."
PUBLIC HEALTH
100.5 The River

No ‘Chicken Fried’ For Michigan, Zac Brown Has Covid

The Zac Brown Band's namesake was diagnosed this week, forcing him to cancel his DTE Energy Theater show. Zac Brown has tested positive for COVID-19, so the Zac Brown Band has canceled four shows on their Comeback Tour. They are: tomorrow's show in Clarkston, Michigan; Friday's concert in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania;...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
New York State
MetroTimes

Zac Brown Band cancels metro Detroit performance after positive COVID-19 diagnosis

The pandemic left many feeling, though isolated, as if we were all in the same boat, fishin’ in the same hole, wondering where the same time goes. At least that’s how Atlanta-based deep fried southern rock outfit Zac Brown Band vocalized the interconnectivity of folks regardless of their strokes on the eight-piece’s latest single from the forthcoming seventh studio record, The Comeback, due Oct. 15.
DETROIT, MI
cnycentral.com

Zac Brown Band cancels Syracuse and SPAC concerts because singer has COVID-19

SYRACUSE N.Y. — The Zac Brown Band has canceled shows at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater Saturday and the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) on Sunday after the singer Zac Brown revealed he tested positive for COVID-19. Brown announced his positive test results through a tweet on Tuesday saying, “The bottom line is that I want to take every precaution to put the health and safety of fans and crew first.”
SYRACUSE, NY
wbch.com

Zac Brown Band to resume The Comeback Tour

Zac Brown Band will resume touring this week. Last week, the band announced that they were hitting pause on The Comeback Tour, as frontman Zac Brown had tested positive for COVID-19 and would adhere to the CDC guidelines for quarantining until he was cleared. ZBB shared on Instagram on Tuesday...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
healthing.ca

Beloved Montreal neuroscientist dies at 43

MONTREAL — Nadia Chaudhri, the Montreal neuroscientist who gained a worldwide following while spending her dying months raising funds for scientists from under-represented backgrounds, has died at age 43. Concordia University says Chaudhri died on Oct. 5 after a yearlong battle with ovarian cancer. Chaudhri gained a large Twitter following...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zac Brown
soapsindepth.com

THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL’s Jennifer Gareis Is Moving!

Please join us in sending best wishes to THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL star Jennifer Gareis (Donna) and her entire family as they pack up and move to their new house. “Earlier this week we had to say goodbye to this home,” the actress revealed on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself sitting with her arms around 9-year-old daughter, Sofia in their living room. “We had a lot of tears, not only because of all the memories, but because we built this home from the ground up.
CELEBRITIES
US Magazine

Jenna Johnson Confesses It’s Tough to Keep the Romance Alive With Val Chmerkovskiy During ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Love in the ballroom! Jenna Johnson opened up about how difficult it is to balance her marriage to Val Chmerkovskiy while competing on season 30 of Dancing With the Stars. “It was a challenge for us to find a good balance of work life and home life because we were constantly talking about work, and this was a few years ago and so we really pushed ourselves to finish work at the door, come home and just be humans, just be a married couple,” Johnson, 27, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, October 6. “Obviously, [this] season [it] has been a little bit easier to do that because we can’t live together because of COVID.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Health And Safety#Cdc#Four Comeback Tour#The Zac Brown Band#Live Nation#Aeg#The Comeback Tour
goodhousekeeping.com

See the New Hairstyle Reba McEntire Wore at Loretta Lynn's Benefit Concert

We're so excited to see Reba McEntire back on stage and with a brand-new look!. On September 13, the Grand Ole Opry hosted the "Loretta Lynn’s Friends: Hometown Rising" benefit concert to support Tennessee flood victims. According to Loretta's website, the concert, which featured Reba along with Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Garth Brooks and more country music stars, has raised nearly $1 million.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Ronda Rousey Shows Postpartum Body 1 Week After Birth: I’m ‘Recovering Faster’ Than Planned

Postpartum progress! Ronda Rousey gave her Instagram followers a glimpse of her bare stomach 10 days after giving birth to daughter La’akea. “My mom @annamaria7gen went back to training six days after having my sister Maria, then made weight and won the judo US Open six weeks later [and] when she was pregnant with me, she only gained 12 pounds. I’ve decided to let her keep those records,” the professional wrestler, 34, captioned a Tuesday, October 5, mirror selfie. “My body seems to be recovering faster than I hoped.”
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Whiskey Riff

Morgan Wallen Will Be Banned From Attending The CMA Awards This Year

The jury is out. If Morgan Wallen ends up winning Album Of The Year at the CMA Awards this year, he won’t be able to get up on stage and accept his trophy. Why? Because he isn’t allowed to come. According to the Los Angeles Times, Morgan Wallen will not be able to attend the ceremony this coming November, the first time in history that an artist has been banned from the awards. That includes walking the red carpet, attending […] The post Morgan Wallen Will Be Banned From Attending The CMA Awards This Year first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Sharon Osbourne Says She and Husband Ozzy Osbourne Used to ‘Beat the S—t Out of Each Other’

Sharon Osbourne opened up about her nearly 40-year marriage to Ozzy Osbourne, revealing they didn’t always get along as well as they do now. “Our fights were legendary,” the former Talk cohost, 68, told the Daily Mail in an interview published on Tuesday, September 14. “We would beat the s—t out of each other. It stopped maybe 20 years ago, but we had a good run.”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb updates fans with incredibly sad news

Hoda Kotb sadly had to share some upsetting news with her social media followers on Friday when she announced she was mourning the loss of someone special. The Today show host took to Instagram with a photograph and a message which had her fans inundating her with prayers. Hoda revealed...
CELEBRITIES
99.5 WKDQ

99.5 WKDQ

Evansville IN
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy