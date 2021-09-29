Zac Brown Reveals COVID-19 Diagnosis, Pauses Tour
Zac Brown Band lead singer Zac Brown reveals that he's tested positive for COVID-19, and as a result, is canceling four Comeback Tour stops slated for this weekend. "I am deeply disappointed this has happened, as touring is our life and performing live for our fans is the best part of our job," Brown writes on Instagram. The note mentions nothing about the severity of his symptoms nor if anyone else from his band and crew has tested positive.wkdq.com
