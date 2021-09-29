Chiefs release updated depth chart for Week 4

The Kansas City Chiefs have released their updated depth chart ahead of their Week 4 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. How’s this for a surprise. For the third consecutive week, the Chiefs have made no changes to their depth chart. The team has been pretty healthy and the 53-man roster still really hasn’t changed since the regular season began. Remember that these are considered “unofficial” and are assembled by the team’s PR staff, as opposed to the coaching staff. There is a good example this week of why you should take these depth charts with a grain of salt.