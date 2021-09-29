CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GSMA calls on Africa to define 5G spectrum strategy

By Justin Springham
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernments and regulators across Africa were urged to focus on spectrum policy to ensure a successful 5G rollout across the region by GSMA, as the industry association set out a roadmap for efficient deployments. In a blog, GSMA head of sub-Saharan Africa Angela Wamola noted the organisation’s latest report into...

