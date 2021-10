Interested to see what Battlefield 2042 is like? You can give it a go now in open beta. Although the game isn’t releasing until 19th November, you can try out Battlefield 2042 for free thanks to an open beta. The open beta is running from today until Sunday 10th October, allowing players to experience some of what it will have to offer. If you’ve pre-ordered the game you can access the beta right now, though everyone will be able to join from 8th October regardless of pre-order status.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO