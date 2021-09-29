CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to give a star talk

By Joe Rao
Space.com
Space.com
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For those with a knowledge of the night sky, there's a chance to share that knowledge and appreciation of the heavens with other people by giving a star talk. I have done this on numerous occasions. From campsites and beaches to mountain summits and ships far out to sea, the general public has always been captivated by what's "up there." And if you're an amateur skywatcher, you too might want to try your hand at sharing your knowledge with others.

3 years after tiny spacecraft made Mars history, where are all their successors?

When NASA's most recent Mars lander trekked out to the Red Planet, it had historic company: two tiny cubesats, the first to leave the relative safety of Earth orbit. The Mars Cube One (MarCO) mission's twin briefcase-sized satellites watched NASA's InSight lander touch down in November 2018, confirming that the infamous "six minutes of terror" landing sequence went smoothly before NASA's fleet of Mars orbiters could check in on the newest arrival. The MarCO cubesats, affectionately nicknamed Wall-E and Eva, blazed the trail for other small satellites to adventure beyond Earth's orbit — though none of those missions have launched yet.
How to photograph star trails

Curious about astrophotography? Trying to photograph star trails is a great place to start. Star trails are long exposure images that show the movement of stars across the night sky and make for interesting and visually captivating images. Like all astrophotography, they require some planning and technical know-how to get right, but the technique behind them is relatively simple. Our guide will tell you all you need to know to get perfect star trail images. For those who are extra keen, you can check out more tips in our astrophotography for beginners guide.
Galileo Galilei
Filming 'Among the Stars' with Disney Plus meant a 2-year journey for astronaut Chris Cassidy. Here's what he learned.

Space fans are in for a special fall treat this month with an emotional, all-access peek at the adventurous world of NASA astronauts when Disney Plus rolls out "Among the Stars" on Wednesday (Oct. 6). This riveting new six-part docuseries invites viewers to an intimate glimpse behind the scenes of the U.S. space agency and its many international partners.
Bizarre, scorching exoplanet WASP-76 b may be even hotter than we thought

The exoplanet WASP-76 b may be hotter than scientists had thought — and that's really saying something. WASP-76 b, which lies about 640 light-years from the sun, is an "ultrahot Jupiter" that zips around its parent star once every 1.8 Earth days. This extreme proximity to the star has molded the gas giant into a bizarre hell world with no analog in our own solar system.
Look up! The moon and 3 planets will gather after sundown this week

Between Saturday and Thursday evenings (Oct. 9 to Oct. 14), the moon will visit not one but three bright planets: Venus, Saturn and Jupiter. Venus will pair off with a slender crescent moon, while Saturn and Jupiter will join with a waxing gibbous moon the following Thursday. Here are the specifics of each gathering.
Is it an asteroid or comet? This strange solar system object is actually both.

Scientists have identified a rare solar system object with traits of both an asteroid and a comet. The object, dubbed 2005 QN173, orbits like any other asteroid, but most such objects are rocks that don't change much as they loop through the solar system. Not so for 2005 QN173, which was first spotted in 2005 (hence the name), according to new research. Instead, it looks like a comet, shedding dust as it travels and sporting a long, thin tail, which suggests that it's covered with icy material vaporizing away into space — even though comets usually follow elliptical paths that regularly approach and retreat from the sun.
Pluto's atmosphere is starting to disappear, scientists find

Pluto's atmosphere is going through a strange transformation, scientists are finding. The icy dwarf planet, which lies over 3 billion miles (4.8 billion kilometers) away from Earth in the Kuiper Belt, caught astronomers' attention as it passed in front of a star back in 2018. With the star backlighting Pluto,...
