Houseguests decided who they are taking to final two

How are we feeling, Ted Lasso fans? Let’s take a deep breath and break down all the twists, turns, and spoilers from that insane, nearly hour-long Season 2 finale. Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 12 “Inverting the Pyramid of Success” gave us everything. We got Higgins (Jeremy Swift) holding puppies and Sam (Toheeb Jimoh) turning billionaire Edwin Akufo (Sam Richardson) down. Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) broke down and sort of joined the Diamond Dogs and Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster) actually apologized to Roy for confessing his love to Keeley (Juno Temple)! Dani Rojas (Cristo Fernandez) kicked the yips for good, AFC Richmond won its way into the Premiere League, and Trentt Crimm (James Lance) went literally independent. And Ted Lasso actually (Jason Sudeikis) confronted former friend Nate (Nick Mohammed) about his betrayal and Nate finally broke bad. Nate went full evil, folks!

TV SERIES ・ 9 HOURS AGO