Houseguests decided who they are taking to final two

By Sarah Williams
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig Brother spoilers have come in from the live feeds one last time before the producers shut it down in preparation for the season finale. Viewers who tuned in for the last episode of Big Brother 23 saw that Xavier Prather won Part 1 of the final Head of Household Competition.

CinemaBlend

Big Brother 23 Spoilers: Who Will Compete In The Final HOH Part 3, And Who They'll Likely Take To Final 2

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother Season live feeds as of Sunday, September 26th. Read at your own risk!. Big Brother Season 23 is finally in its finale week and, in just a few days, the CBS reality series will crown its first Black winner. Right now, it’ll either be Derek Frazier, Xavier Prather, or Azah Awasum, and a large part of who wins will depend on who wins Part Three of the Final Head of Household competition.
TV SERIES
editorials24.com

Who has won America’s Favorite Houseguest in the past? A look at the list

Big Brother 23 will soon reveal who America’s Favorite Houseguest ends up being from this group of players. Host Julie Chen Moonves recently revealed that the 2021 AFH is going to win $50,000 as well, which is a big increase from the $25,000 that past winners have received. The voting...
TV SHOWS
toofab.com

Big Brother Blowout: Final 3 Make Their Cases for Victory -- Plus, We Rank Every Houseguest

Part 1 of the final HOH comp plays out with the winner going straight to Part 3, live on Wednesday's finale -- see who gets a leg up on the competition. By the end of tonight's "Big Brother," one Houseguest was out of the running for the final Head of Household competition, but not necessarily out of the running for the $750,000 grand prize, to be awarded on Wednesday's live finale.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

'Big Brother' 2021 Finale: Winner and America's Favorite Houseguest Revealed

Big Brother's 2021 finale is here, and we finally have a winner. The final three came down to Azah Awasum, Derek Frazier and Xavier Prather, but only one could win it all, becoming $750,000 richer in the process. We also learned who America's Favorite Houseguest was, with all 16 houseguests eligible to win the $50,000 prize. Spoilers for Big Brother Season 23's finale ahead!
TV SHOWS
talesbuzz.com

Sheila uses Deacon and Thomas makes a move

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease things switch up next week with the return of Hope’s (Annika Noelle) dad. It has been years since Deacon (Sean Kanan) has been seen, and now, he is back. Here’s what Bold viewers can expect next week from the CBS soap. Sheila moves...
TV SERIES
talesbuzz.com

John fears for Marlena, Ben’s baby news and EJ shocks Chad and Rafe

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC soap opera tease lots of anger, terror, fear, showdowns, and a little bit of lovin’ too. A movie divides Salem as new bonds form, old grudges reignite, and new feuds set the stage for family chaos. There’s also a lot of jealousy taking over the town, and the devil prepares to take full control over Marlena (Deidre Hall).
TV SERIES
talesbuzz.com

Stabler crosses a dangerous line

Stabler may have crossed a line even for him on Law & Order: Organized Crime. Not only did Stabler’s attempt to get in good with the Kosta Organization lead to a brutal crime, but he also may have broken the unspoken code of the mob: never sleep with your boss’s wife.
STABLER, WA
talesbuzz.com

‘Lackawanna Blues’ Canceled Opening Night Due To Star’s Back Injury – Talesbuzz

Lackawanna Blues received excellent opening night reviews, even without an opening night. Ruben Santiago-Hudson’s solo play was set to resume performances at Broadway’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre Thursday evening after a string of cancellations due to the star’s recent back injury, but the return performance, which was to have been the show’s official opening night, was canceled shortly before curtain to allow Santiago-Hudson additional time to recover.
THEATER & DANCE
talesbuzz.com

‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2 Finale Explained: From Evil Nate to Roy and Keeley’s Final Scene

How are we feeling, Ted Lasso fans? Let’s take a deep breath and break down all the twists, turns, and spoilers from that insane, nearly hour-long Season 2 finale. Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 12 “Inverting the Pyramid of Success” gave us everything. We got Higgins (Jeremy Swift) holding puppies and Sam (Toheeb Jimoh) turning billionaire Edwin Akufo (Sam Richardson) down. Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) broke down and sort of joined the Diamond Dogs and Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster) actually apologized to Roy for confessing his love to Keeley (Juno Temple)! Dani Rojas (Cristo Fernandez) kicked the yips for good, AFC Richmond won its way into the Premiere League, and Trentt Crimm (James Lance) went literally independent. And Ted Lasso actually (Jason Sudeikis) confronted former friend Nate (Nick Mohammed) about his betrayal and Nate finally broke bad. Nate went full evil, folks!
TV SERIES
talesbuzz.com

Ceara Coveney, Natasha O’Keeffe & Meera Syal Join Fantasy Drama’s Season 2 Cast, Amazon Drops Clip – NYCC – Talesbuzz

The Wheel of Time will keep turning, and with even more characters as the Amazon fantasy series adds Ceara Coveney (The Amazing World of Emma), Natasha O’Keeffe (Peaky Blinders) and Meera Syal (Broadchurch) to its Season 2 cast as series regulars. They will appear opposite star Rosamund Pike and Josha Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford and more.
TV SERIES
talesbuzz.com

Mariah Carey ‘mad’ Nick Cannon bought twins cell phones

Mariah Carey was feeling emotion when her two young kids acquired cell phones. The pop diva, 52, was reportedly left fuming when her ex-husband Nick Cannon, 41, bought the devices for their twins Moroccan and Monroe, 10, earlier this year. Cannon claimed Carey didn’t want their children to have the...
CELL PHONES
talesbuzz.com

Figure Skater Patrick Chan’s Routine to “Hallelujah”

Grab your warmest, furriest sweater because Patrick Chan is about to give you a serious case of the chills. Although he’s now retired, Chan had an impressive career as a figure skater: he’s a three-time world champion, and snagged two silver medals at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and a gold medal at the 2018 Olympics as part of Canada’s Olympic team.
MUSIC

