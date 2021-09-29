6 interesting unknown facts of actress Wamiqa Gabbi
The Grahan star who has been receiving raving reviews for her performance in the web series is the latest talk of the town. The 27-year-old actress has many interesting projects lined up. She is going to play the role of Sivagami in the prequel series to Baahubali film franchise and has managed to bag a crucial role in Anushka Sharma’s latest production, Mai, a Netflix web series. Here are some interesting facts about her!talesbuzz.com
Comments / 0