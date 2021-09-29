Colin Jones (S2 E3): Courage

[Editor’s Note: The following review contains spoilers for “Ted Lasso” Season 2, Episode 12, “Inverting the Pyramid of Success.”] After all those ties to start the season, it took one more for Richmond AFC to make its way back into the Premier League. Dani Rojas (Cristo Fernández) made up for the opening episode’s mascot manslaughter by kicking the game-tying goal in the finale (without harming the club’s new pupper, Macy Grayhound); Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster), whose selfish tendencies left him off the pitch to start the season, learned when to turn on the star power and when to step aside for...

