Missouri Economic Development Director Resigns

2021 Danville Boyle County Economic Development Symposium. On August 31st 2021 the City of Danville hosted the first Danville and Boyle County Economic Development Symposium. The primary goal was to align the thinking and action to strengthen relationships for those entities and individuals responsible for fostering an environment for economic vitality and supporting economic growth. Many local and regional business owners, community leaders, and educators were in attendance. To improve understanding the event was highlighted with discussions on the impact of COVID, national elections, technology within manufacturing, workforce trends and ever-changing retail/consumer behaviors the are rippling through the economy. We desired for our community to begin considering these issues and continue to push ourselves towards the most efficient approach of economic development.

DANVILLE, KY ・ 8 DAYS AGO