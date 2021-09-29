CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri Economic Development Director Resigns

By Associated Press
 9 days ago
Gov. Mike Parsons says the state's director of economic development has resigned to take a new job with Ameren Missouri. Rob Dixon announced Tuesday that his resignation will be effective Oct. 22. Dixon has been director of the economic development department since July 2017.. Parson said in a news release...

