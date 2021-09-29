CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
iZafe Group nominated to win the award Golden Pill 2021

 9 days ago

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B) iZafe Group AB (publ.) announces that for the second year in a row, the Company is one of the nominated entries to win the Golden Pill. iZafe Group participates in the competition with Dosell Consumer - Sweden's first pharmaceutical robot for consumers, which will be launched on October 18 via Apoteket. The winner of the Golden Pill is announced on September 30.

TechRadar

Mobile Industry Awards 2021: Bullitt Group wins Ruggedised Manufacturer of the Year

Bullitt Group has won the Ruggedised Manufacturer of the Year award at the Mobile Industry Awards 2021. Ruggedised devices, such as smartphones, laptops, tablets or 2-in-1s, are essential productivity tools in many industries. They’re designed to protect and connect field workers and withstand everything thrown at them, whether on a construction site or in a harsh environment.
albuquerqueexpress.com

Light Reading Announces 2021 Leading Lights Awards Winners

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / Light Reading (www.lightreading.com), the market-leading online community for the global communications sector, has announced the winners of its Leading Lights Awards 2021. Winners included industry giants such as Juniper, Amdocs, NEC and Deutsche Telekom, and smaller but equally important specialist companies, such as Keysight Technologies, American Tower, Federated Wireless and Open Systems.
biospace.com

In Undercover Video, Pfizer Scientists Say Natural Immunity "Probably Better"

Pfizer scientists agreed that naturally acquired immunity from COVID-19 is better than getting vaccinations in a recently shown undercover video released by Project Veritas. Project Veritas is a non-profit journalism group founded by James O'Keefe in 2010 with the goal of "investigating and exposing corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud and other misconduct in both public and private institutions."
albuquerqueexpress.com

Cann American Corp. Announces Launch of Delivery Dispensary Partner

CLOVERDALE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / Cann American Corp. (OTC PINK:CNNA), the 'Company', is pleased to announce the successful licensing and launch of delivery dispensary partner, Cannagram. Cannagram is a technology driven delivery dispensary with its flagship market now serving the Sacramento California region. Area residents can...
Renowned Indian businessman, philanthropist receives UAE Golden Visa

Dubai (UAE), October 8 (ANI/PNN): After Indian actors like Sanjay Dutt, Shah Rukh Khan, Mohanlal and Mammootty, a Dubai-based renowned businessman and philanthropist, Bharat J Mehra has been awarded the UAE's coveted 10-year Golden Visa for his humanitarian activities along with Cristiano Ronaldo and Novak Djokovic. Mehra has founded the...
albuquerqueexpress.com

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) To Present at LD Micro Main Event

Company Presentation Scheduled for Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 10:00 AM PT. VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / Capstone Green Energy Corporation (www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ:CGRN), a global leader in carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions, announced today that it will be presenting at the 14th annual Main Event on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 10:00 AM PT (1:00 PM ET) at the Luxe Sunset Bel-Air in Los Angeles.
albuquerqueexpress.com

Daniel Barrett Aims to Provide Investors With a Safe and Convenient Place to Invest

Daniel Barrett says he wants to give investors a local place where they can go and physically acquire the metal rather than doing it in a faceless online environment. "Having a certain small percentage of your portfolio or all of your investable assets in physical gold makes a lot of sense,' Barrett says, citing the complex array of geopolitical and economic undercurrents swirling around in the world every day.
albuquerqueexpress.com

Syngoi, a New Company for Synthetic DNA Production

Columbus Venture Partners creates a new company in Bizkaia for synthetic DNA production: Syngoi Technologies. MADRID and VALENCIA, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / Today Columbus Venture Partners announces the creation of Syngoi Technologies, a biotechnology company engaged in the production of synthetic DNA through a new enzymatic process, owned by the company, that addresses the needs of advanced therapies where DNA is the fundamental starting material. This is the case of gene therapy and mRNA-based vaccines, emerging therapeutic strategies where manufacturing is an important bottleneck.
Born Event and Entertainment Ltd launches Curtain Raiser for the Global Influencer Award' 21

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 (ANI/PNN): Celebrating the contribution of the digital influencers in the modern era and acknowledgingrewarding them in keeping the industry vibrant, Born EventEntertainment Pvt Ltd is launching the first edition ofMTV is the Telecast partner for the awards. Celebrities and top industry influencers, including Apoorva Agnihotri, Gurmeet Choudhary, Rannvijay Singha, Payal Ghosh, Karanveer Mehra, Kanish Malhotra, among other celebrities, are associated with the event.
albuquerqueexpress.com

Ajay Bam Helps Brands/Retailers Grow by Leveraging Fan Video Content with Vyrill

Entrepreneur Ajay Bam says his company, Vyrill, helps brands and retailers increase revenue and find new customers by leveraging authentic fan video content like reviews, unboxing videos, how-to videos, and more. A product management professional and self-described innovator with 15+ years of experience in startups, web/mobile marketing, payments and e-commerce, Bam talks with us about the Vyrill story.
albuquerqueexpress.com

Gungnir Drills 5.61% Nickel over 0.85 metres and 33.15 metres Grading 0.98% Nickel

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / Gungnir Resources Inc. (TSXV:GUG)(OTC PINK:ASWRF) ('Gungnir' or the 'Company') is very pleased to report more nickel results at the Company's Lappvattnet nickel deposit in Sweden. Lappvattnet is located approximately one hour south of the major industrial centres of Boliden and Skelleftea where mining and smelting are well established and where a new battery manufacturing plant is under construction. Today's results are assays are for the remainder of hole LAP21-05 and hole LAP21-06.
albuquerqueexpress.com

India, Croatia to collaborate for academic research in traditional medicine systems

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): Paving the way for academic collaboration in India's traditional medicine systems, especially in the field of Ayurveda, the Ministry of Ayush on Wednesday entered into an agreement with Croatia on Wednesday. A Ministry of AYUSH release stated the Memorandum of Understanding was signed between...
albuquerqueexpress.com

80 Billion View Larva (Aniverse) Lists on the World Largest NFT Marketplace

SEOUL, KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / Aniverse has listed its exclusive NFTs on the biggest NFT marketplace recently. Being aired in 196 countries, Larva has just reached 80 billion views. Aniverse will exclusively list 20 Larva NFTs on the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange. Aniverse, which drew attention...
albuquerqueexpress.com

NFT marketplace nOFTEN to associate with leading celebrities, artists

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 (ANI/PNN): nOFTEN, the hottest NFT (non-fungible token) marketplace in town, has gotten off to a dream start. Within just months of its launch, nOFTEN is close to bringing on board some of the biggest names in the Indian film industry and is also set to tie up with more celebrities and artists as it seeks to transform the way NFTs are created, bought, and sold in India.
albuquerqueexpress.com

World records are not only made in OLYMPICS, but in healthcare/ Joint replacements too

New Delhi, [India], October 8, (ANI/Mediawire): "THE TRUST AND FAITH IN PATIENTS TO SET ALLEVIATE THEIR PAIN AND MOTIVATION CAN HELP CREATE EXCEPTIONAL MILESTONES' says Dr Manuj Wadhwa ChairmanExecutive Director at ELITE Institutes of OrthopaedicsJoint Replacements, Chandigarh who having done 477 JOINT REPLACEMENTS in September 2021, has crossed his own Global Milestone of "Highest Number of Joint Replacements in a Month- Single Surgeon Series" and created a new benchmark.
albuquerqueexpress.com

GiveIndia launches institutional giving practice after spike in industry philanthropy during COVID-19

Bangalore, Karnataka, [India], October 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): The vital role played by organisations during COVID-19 has prompted GiveIndia, the country's most trusted giving platform, to harness the power of collective philanthropy and launch its Institutional Giving practice. The Bengaluru-based non-profit, which catalyzed Rs. 1,000 crore through CSR and employee giving from...
albuquerqueexpress.com

Dan Desko Stresses the Importance of the Human Side of Cybersecurity

For Dan Desko, cybersecurity is personal. He believes data security and privacy are basic human rights; that's why he built Echelon Risk + Cyber. Listen to the full interview of Dan Desko only on Mission Matters Innovation Podcast. "I grew up in Pittsburgh, a blue-collar town, and my family was...
albuquerqueexpress.com

Physician Shortage Worsens Nationally, Impacted by COVID-19

Study Reports Significant Increase in Physician Vacancies. OKEMOS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / A recent national study of physician vacancies reports health care organizations nationwide are facing increased challenges and competition for physician talent. The Association for Advancing Physician and Provider Recruitment -- a leading authority in the physician and provider recruitment to retention continuum - reports a 40% increase as compared to the same study the year prior. Days needed to fill positions also rose, but only by an average of 8% across NPs, PAs and Primary, Specialty and Surgical Physicians. The modest increase was unexpected given 44% of all searches were put on hold at the nation's largest health systems due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
albuquerqueexpress.com

Jackpot Digital's Plan of Arrangement Receives Final Court Approval and Jackpot Sets Record Date of the Spinout

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / Jackpot Digital Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Jackpot') (TSXV:JJ)(TSXV:JJ.WT.A)(TSXV:JJ.WT.B)(TSXV:JJ.WT.C)(OTCQB:JPOTF)(Frankfurt & Berlin Exchanges:LVH3). Further to the Company's news release dated September 16th, 2021, Jackpot is pleased to report that it has received the final approval from the Supreme Court of British Columbia for the spinout of its online gaming assets to its wholly owned subsidiary Yo Eleven Gaming Inc. ('Yo Eleven') by a plan of arrangement pursuant to the British Columbia Business Corporations Act (the 'Spinout').
