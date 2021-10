When No Time to Die arrives in theaters in the United States it will mark the final time that Daniel Craig will play James Bond, and it will also arrive some fifteen years after his first appearance in 2006's Casino Royale. Though Craig doesn't have the most official Bond movies to his name (Roger Moore's 7 are still the highest) the delays in No Time to Die's release will result in him having technically played the character the longest. To bring things full circle Craig himself confirmed that the idea that would become No Time to Die was one he first thought of way back on the set of his first movie.

