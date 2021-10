It has been a while since fans got an update on the status of the upcoming Prophet movie, but this week was a big one, with the revelation that the movie will star Jake Gyllenhaal as the title hero. The film will feature a story written by Arrow executive producer Marc Guggenheim, based on the comics by Image Comics co-founder Rob Liefeld. The project itself hasn't slowed down, though; it's mostly just one of those cases where a flurry of early announcements left nothing much to say until the project gets closer to production. Rob Liefeld, though, remains incredibly enthusiastic about the project, and has high praise for the screenplay as well as for Gyllenhaal.

MOVIES ・ 5 HOURS AGO