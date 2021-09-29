FIFA 22 Video Review – The Improvement We’ve Been Waiting For

As a medium, video games have both suffered and benefited from the rapid technological growth over the past four decades. When watching a movie or listening to an album as recent as twenty years ago, consumers can expect a somewhat similar experience to more recent releases. Video games on the other hand have seen massive technological improvement in terms of what can be done with, and an exponential increase in production value. Even best-selling games of the past can suffer from certain mechanics or other aspects not standing up well to the test of time. Many games listed here are still amazing games and are extremely important to the history of the industry. Pointing out aspects of these games that did not age well should not tarnish any lasting legacy, but rather highlight the progress the medium has accomplished.

