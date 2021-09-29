Join the Scientology Network in Celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey woman has been missing for 99 days. Lauren Cho suddenly vanished after a cross-country trip to California with her boyfriend to chase her dreams of becoming a chef. CBS2’s Cory James has been following this story and on Tuesday spoke with a local couple who said they met the missing woman days before she disappeared. That New York City couple he spoke with did not want to reveal their identities, but told him they met Cho at an Airbnb resort in southern California. They described it as a compound for aspiring artists and a place where...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO