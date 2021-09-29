Host your own live shopping event and make money from home

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are nebulous concepts. While there’s so much hype around them now, many are still confused as to what they really are and if they really hold any value. But here’s the brief, ELI5 version: an NFT is essentially a one-of-a-kind item that can’t be readily exchanged for another item within the same asset class. Even if the item is replicated, it will remain as that—a replica. An NFT can only belong to a single person or entity. Take the Charlie Bit My Finger video, for example. It’s been taken down after it was sold as a nonfungible token for $760,999. While you can still probably find a copy of it and watch it multiple times, the new owner of the video possesses the one and only authentic copy.

