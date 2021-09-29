CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What a Surge in Durable Goods Orders Means for Stocks

By Michael Carr
Cover picture for the articleI’ve often written about the importance of the monthly durable goods report. It’s among the most important economic news releases every month. That’s because it’s one of the few forward-looking economic reports. Formally known as the Monthly Report from the Census Bureau on new orders for durable goods, the data offers insights into what factories will be producing in the future. It’s also one of the few reports that provides insights on consumers and businesses.

