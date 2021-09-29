Which college football transfers have made the biggest impact so far?
With four games of the 2021 college football season done, we have some stats to see which transfers from this past offseason are making the biggest impact for their new teams. Not every big name who transferred has started or contributed, but a handful of players are already sticking out and making a difference. So far, the offensive players are the ones making the biggest names for themselves, but a few top defenders have already risen to the top as well.www.espn.com
Comments / 0