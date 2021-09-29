CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google Pixel 6 price tipped — and it beats iPhone 13

By Imad Khan
Tom's Guide
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Google Pixel 6 could be the most exciting Pixel yet. And it looks like it could cost less than the iPhone 13. According to YouTuber Brandon Lee from This is Tech Today, via Android Central, his source claims that the Google Pixel 6 will retail for €649 in Europe. The larger Google Pixel 6 Pro will supposedly be priced at €899.

