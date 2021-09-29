CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

PS5 console restock at GAME puts disc, digital and bundles up for sale

By Matthew Forde
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate: GAME has now sold out of its allotted PS5 consoles (both standard and Digital Editions). Missed out? No need to fret. There are always new dates about upcoming drops. Head on over to T3's official PS5 restock tracker for the latest details. Original Story: GAME has had a PS5...

