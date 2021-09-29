PS5 console restock at GAME puts disc, digital and bundles up for sale

The next in-store PS5 restock has been announced. More specifically, GameStop has revealed that it's following in the footsteps of Best Buy with its first in-store restock of the console. However, the GameStop in-store restock is going to be far more limited than the Best Buy restock. While not every Best Buy store participated in the restock, many, across the whole country, did. GameStop's in-store restock won't be nationwide. Rather, it will be limited to stores in these three areas: New York City, Dallas, and Atlanta. At the moment, it's unclear how large the supply will be, if this will be tried in other regions, or if the $400 all-digital version of the console is included. All we know is it will go down in these three areas on September 30 and be limited to bundles, which is to say there will be no option to buy just the console.

