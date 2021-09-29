The 1993 Super Mario Bros. movie skyrockets up Amazon’s video charts

During their latest Nintendo Direct, the company took a few minutes to talk about the upcoming Super Mario Bros. animated film, which will hit theaters Holiday 2022. The Super Mario Bros. movie is being made in collaboration with Illumination Entertainment, the creators of Despicable Me, Minions, Sing, and more. Shigeru Miyamoto, the creator of Mario, is still playing a major role in the development of the film, however, and during the Nintendo Direct, he also announced another major piece of news, the cast voicing some of the most iconic characters ever made. It appears the film is opting to give full voices to the characters, and the actors cast are a tremendous surprise. Most notable, of course, is Mario being portrayed by Chris Pratt, who’s best known for Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy. Here’s the full list of actors announced.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 15 DAYS AGO