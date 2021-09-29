CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 1993 Super Mario Bros. movie skyrockets up Amazon’s video charts

By Chris Moyse
Destructoid
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a strange but delightful bit of the news, 1993’s dreadful Super Mario Bros. movie shot to the top of Amazon’s video sales charts yesterday, bypassing recent releases Fast and Furious 9 and Zack Snyder’s Justice League to become Amazon’s best-selling movie. This surge in interest has been driven by the recent Nintendo Direct, wherein the publisher revealed the cast for its animated Super Mario Bros. feature, expected to premiere in late-2022.

