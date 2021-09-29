CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Halifax County, VA

BLAST FROM THE PAST: Week of Sept. 29

yourgv.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Halifax County Farm Bureau Tuesday night lent its support to the local meals and beverage tax that will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot. During its annual banquet held at the Brightleaf forum, members gave their nod to the user fee on prepared meals and mixed beverages in Halifax County. If passed, restaurants located outside the town limits of South Boston and Halifax will collect a tax of up to 4%. Both towns already have a meals tax, which the county fee would not duplicate. Also appearing on the Nov. 8 ballot will be the option for countywide mixed beverages. If this question passes on Nov. 8, any restaurant in the county will be able to offer mixed beverages if licensed by the Virginia ABC board.

www.yourgv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Halifax, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
County
Halifax County, VA
City
South Boston, VA
South Boston, VA
Government
State
Virginia State
Halifax County, VA
Government
Reuters

Suicide bomber kills scores in Afghan mosque attack

KABUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, killing scores of worshippers in the country's third attack this week on a religious institution. Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack that state-run Bakhtar news agency said had killed 46 people...
MIDDLE EAST
The Hill

Trump Hotel lost more than $70M during presidency, say documents

The Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., lost tens of millions of dollars in the four years that Donald Trump was president, even as he was claiming big profits on the operation, according to documents unveiled Friday by Democrats on the House Oversight and Reform Committee. The lavish hotel, which...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Martin
Person
Darrell Waltrip
Person
Harry Gant
NBC News

18 former NBA players arrested in fraud scheme seem to face a slam-dunk prosecution

Federal prosecutors have charged 18 former NBA players with conspiracy to defraud the league’s Health and Welfare Benefit Plan out of nearly $4 million. Defendant Terrence Williams, the 11th overall pick in the 2009 draft by the then-New Jersey Nets and one-time shooting guard for the Houston Rockets, is also charged with aggravated identity theft.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy