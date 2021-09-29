BLAST FROM THE PAST: Week of Sept. 29

The Halifax County Farm Bureau Tuesday night lent its support to the local meals and beverage tax that will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot. During its annual banquet held at the Brightleaf forum, members gave their nod to the user fee on prepared meals and mixed beverages in Halifax County. If passed, restaurants located outside the town limits of South Boston and Halifax will collect a tax of up to 4%. Both towns already have a meals tax, which the county fee would not duplicate. Also appearing on the Nov. 8 ballot will be the option for countywide mixed beverages. If this question passes on Nov. 8, any restaurant in the county will be able to offer mixed beverages if licensed by the Virginia ABC board.