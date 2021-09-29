CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL replay reviews, challenges are down: Why new rules and technology are leading to quicker, more efficient and more dramatic games

By Kevin Seifert
ESPN
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the NFL teamed up with Hawk-Eye Innovations to introduce a new interface for replay reviews for the 2021 season, one hoped it would shorten delays by generating instant access to every available camera angle -- meaning dozens of feeds and not just what the broadcast can provide. As it turns out, the league has curtailed the amount of time it spends reviewing in-game decisions, but it did so through more organic means.

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Chicago Bears trade quarterback Andy Dalton in these 2 deals

It is officially a new era for the Chicago Bears. Just two days after reiterating that Andy Dalton was his starter when healthy, head coach Matt Nagy turned the tables. On Wednesday, Nagy confirmed that Justin Fields would be the team’s starting quarterback going forward. It was a move that came far too late, and many believe Nagy’s hand may have been forced.
NFL
NESN

Mac Jones Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him After Patriots’ Loss To Bucs

FOXBORO, Mass. — After nearly leading the New England Patriots to an unlikely victory Sunday night, Mac Jones met his predecessor, Tom Brady, at midfield. Their interaction was brief, a quick exchange of congratulations and well-wishes. Jones said Brady left him with a simple message. “He just told me to...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Replay#New Rules#American Football#Hawk Eye Innovations
The Independent

Young woman who ‘grinded’ with Urban Meyer scared to go out and may lose her job as he walks away unscathed

A 24-year-old woman whose dance next to NFL head coach Urban Meyer went viral has been placed under investigation by her employer.New Horizon Media Group, a marketing company headquartered in Ohio, told USA Today it had begun an internal probe into the female employee after she was filmed dancing near the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach at Urban Chophouse in Columbus, Ohio.Her mother said the woman had been targeted for abuse since the video was released and is afraid to leave her house.The mother said she was praying her daughter didn’t get fired as she needs the job.“It’s ruining her...
NFL
Complex

Video Shows Fight Break Out Between Chargers and Raiders Fans at SoFi Stadium

ComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. With the NFL season in full swing, videos of fights between fans breaking out at stadiums across the country have become a weekly occurence.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Ben Roethlisberger News

Amid a pretty underwhelming season from Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger, speculation has emerged that the Steelers might consider benching their longtime starter. ESPN’s Adam Schefter addressed those rumors today. Appearing on Get Up, Schefter reported that the Steelers are “never” going to bench Roethlisberger. He made it clear that...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WolverineDigest

Perhaps The Jacksonville Jaguars Should Have Listened To Jim Harbaugh When It Comes To Urban Meyer

If you're a sports fan and you hear the name 'Urban Meyer', you're initial thoughts are likely one of two things. The first thing you might think of is the fact that Meyer is hands down one of the all-time greatest head coaches in college football history. Among all Power Five coaches with at least 100 wins, Meyer ranks third in winning percentage all-time at .853 - just behind two former Notre Dame head coaches Knute Rockne (.881) and Frank Leahy (.864).
NFL
FanSided

Twitter reacts to double punt on Thursday Night Football

Seattle Seahawks punter Michael Dickson punts the ball twice in one play. In a Thursday Night Football game that has already give us one weird moment, things got even weirder late in the third quarter. Seattle Seahawks punter Michael Dickson punted the ball, had it blocked then scooped the ball and impressively punted it on the run to pull off the rare double punt.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit blasts football drill: 'Fire the coaches immediately'

Kirk Herbstreit has never been one to hold his tongue when giving out his opinion on any football subject. So, when the ESPN college football analyst saw a viral video of a so-called football drill done by a high school, let’s just say Herbie was not thrilled, to say the least.
FOOTBALL
NFL

NFL seeing more coverage busts? Plus, a fourth-down revolution and my favorite Week 3 projections

NFL franchises use contextualized data to create competitive advantages. In order to realize an edge, teams need to employ the right data in the right way at the right time. This means distilling, interpreting and applying only the most influential data in a framework that accounts for personnel, opponents and evolving game situations. My goal is to be YOUR analytics department. Each week this season, I want to work for you by providing a peek into which numbers flag in my models as the most impactful ... or the most misunderstood.
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL Week 3 picks: Why the Buccaneers will roll the Rams, more

The shine of a 5-2 opening week in this space took a bit of a hit with a 3-3 mark last week, but we’ll chalk that up to a T.J. Watt injury, one special teams blunder by the Los Angeles Rams, and all-around pathetic play from the Jacksonville Jaguars. With...
NFL
Big Blue View

Joe Judge on 4th downs, practice philosophy, playing in New Orleans, more

New York Giants coach Joe Judge touched on a variety of topics in his media availabiity on Wednesday. Here are some of the takeaways. With the New Orleans Saints playing at the Superdome for the first time this season after Hurricane Ida forced them to move their first “home” game to Jacksonville, Judge knows what the Giants are walking into on Sunday.
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 reasons why NBA finally got instant replay right with newly revised rules

The NBA has formally revised its instant replay rules. In particular, referees can no longer initiate a replay review of out-of-bounds violations in the last two minutes of the fourth quarter or any overtime period. The only way to review out-of-bounds violations is thru the Coach’s Challenge. NBA fans went their way to discuss if these changes are good or not. In our opinion, the league finally got it right and here are the three reasons why.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy