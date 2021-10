Many people learn that squirrels bury nuts in order to create stashes of food to help them through the winter, but you may not realize that the squirrels don't randomly choose the nut storage spots, per Skedaddle Humane Wildlife Control. The creatures have methodically selected a safe location that they can remember and return to anytime they crave a meal during winter. On paper, this trait seems like the perfect survival instinct, but not every squirrel makes the right decisions. According to The Washington Post, one red squirrel in Fargo, North Dakota has selected one of the worst nut-hiding spots around — inside a truck.

FARGO, ND ・ 7 DAYS AGO