Parents Want More Recess Time

A group of parents expressed their concern about recess time in the Waterloo School District at the Board of Education’s meeting on Monday, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Brittany Koch said she received input from other parents via a Facebook group. One concern that came from that was that students in Cedar Falls get more recess time than students in the Waterloo district. A Waterloo Schools spokesperson pointed out that students have gotten 20 minutes of recess for several years now. That has been coupled with brain and movement breaks throughout the day. While the group argued for the importance of play time in the development of a child, the board cautioned against comparing Waterloo Schools to other districts when the needs are likely different.