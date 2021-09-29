Fatal Crash Between CF & Hudson

One person was killed in a crash on Highway 58 between Hudson and Cedar Falls Tuesday morning. The crash between a truck and a semi happened around 9:00 in the morning. The truck then caught fire. The road was closed while emergency crews worked the scene. The driver of the truck was killed in the crash. Hudson Superintendent Tony Voss confirmed in an email that the person killed was a parent to students within the Hudson district. He also confirmed that the counseling department was available for any student who needed assistance surrounding the death. The names of those involved have not yet been released. Highway 58 has since reopened.