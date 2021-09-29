'Job candidate’s marketplace': Hundreds apply for employment at Cambria County fair

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – About 350 job-seekers turned out to meet 90 regional employers on Tuesday at Cambria County’s first job fair since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many employers were relieved to see a steady flow of applicants throughout the day at the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center in downtown Johnstown.

Concurrent Technologies Corp. has found difficulty hiring as the company grows, human resources representative Patrick Callahan said.

“It’s a job candidate’s marketplace,” he said. “It’s tough to find people for the fact that they have so many options.”

The pandemic accelerated worker retirements, said Shawn Kaufman, human relations manager for Riggs Industries.

“COVID took every trend that’s been happening and accelerated it – wage pressure is significant, and the stock market is doing well, so people are retiring,” he said. “We’ve had three years of retirements in one year.”

The retirement trend has been called “the Great Resignation,” a play on the Great Recession between 2007 and 2009, Kaufman said.

At the Cambria County job fair during the Great Recession, there was a line of job seekers that stretched outside the building, said Jeff Dick, who is the CareerLink site administrator for Cambria and Somerset counties.

The turnout for the job fair on Tuesday was encouraging for employers, but it was not overwhelming, Dick said.

Although the peak unemployment rate in April 2020 was higher than at the Great Recession’s peak, employers have struggled to find workers as a result of the pandemic.

“We pay union wages and benefits. We hire hard-working people. We just can’t find people,” said Bill Kerl, Swank Construction human resource officer.

Pandemic unemployment benefits ended Sept. 6. Many employers have pointed to those benefits as the reason they’ve struggled to find job applicants. However, since the extra pandemic unemployment benefits ended, there hasn’t been a substantial increase in participants for CareerLink job services or a change in unemployment, Dick said.

As of August, Cambria County’s unemployment rate is 7.3%, an increase over the month prior. It’s also higher than the statewide rate of 6.4%, according to the latest statistics from the state Department of Labor and Industry.

“Unemployment in Cambria and Somerset is trending higher than the state right now, and I’m not sure why,” Dick said.

The pandemic has been especially hard on the hospitality industry, but Brittny Weaver, Crown American human resources manager, said she is seeing an uptick in job applicants for the company’s hotels, including the Holiday Inn Johnstown-Downtown, which Crown American recently sold.

“I think with the push for the vaccine, people are starting to get back to work,” she said.

Hiring hasn’t been a problem for technical support and customer service company Concentrix, 1732 Lyter Drive. All of the company’s employees have been working from home throughout the pandemic, recruiter Becky Hancharick said.

“All of our positions we are hiring for are work-from-home,” Hancharick said. “We’ve been getting a lot of response to our online job postings.”

Meaghan Blair was among the job seekers at the fair. She moved back to the Johnstown area from Las Vegas and said the pandemic showed her the importance of being around family.

Although she’s a teacher, she’s looking for a different opportunity, she said.

“I’m looking all over the place,” Blair said. “I came to see what was available.”

Health, dental, vision and retirement benefits were at the top of the list for job seekers such as Brian “G.W.” Thompson.

“A lot of jobs today don’t have good benefits,” he said. “People will work for $10 an hour if they have good benefits.”

Jalil Hayes, 23, has a job, but said he was at the fair because he’s keeping his options open.

“There’s always room for new opportunities,” he said.