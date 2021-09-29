Cambria County adds five COVID-19 deaths; Pfizer boosters available in Pa.

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Five COVID-19 deaths were reported in Cambria County by the Department of Health on Tuesday, the highest one-day increase since January.

Cambria was one of five counties in this region to add deaths from the virus, including Somerset and Indiana, which each added one.

Meanwhile, many Pennsylvanians who received the Pfizer vaccine six months ago or longer are now eligible for the company’s booster shot, state Department of Health officials announced Monday.

“Vaccine providers in Pennsylvania are ready to administer a booster dose of Pfizer to folks who are eligible and already fully vaccinated with Pfizer,” acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. “While COVID-19 cases are increasing across the commonwealth, it is vitally important that individuals understand that the vaccine continues to be highly effective against severe illness from the COVID-19 virus, including the highly transmissible delta variant.”

Those who are eligible for boosters include adults vaccinated with the Pfizer shot in March or earlier who are:

• 65 years and older, and residents in long-term care settings;

• 50 to 64 years old with underlying medical conditions, including cancer, and compromised immune systems;

• 18 to 49 years old with underlying medical conditions, based on their individual benefits and risks;

• 18 to 64 years old and at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional settings.

“People who are eligible to receive a booster dose of Pfizer will benefit from additional protection,” Beam said.

Those at increased risk due to transmission from the workplace or institutional settings may wish to consult their health care providers about their personal circumstances before scheduling booster shots, state health officials said.

The dosage and medicine of the Pfizer booster are the same for all individuals who receive it, and shots are now readily available, Beam said.

Booster shots for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines – and guidelines for them – are not yet available for the public. People vaccinated with those shots are asked to await further guidelines, Beam said.

Case, death counts keep rising in region

Cambria County now has 464 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020, after five were reported Tuesday and two over the weekend. Only Westmoreland County, with 832 deaths, has more in the region.

Somerset County now has 227 deaths after adding one Tuesday. Blair added two to reach 356 deaths, while Indiana added one and now has 194.

Bedford, Centre and Clearfield counties did not record new deaths on Tuesday. All regional counties added additional cases, though.

Cambria added 106 cases on Tuesday after reporting 146 over the weekend. Somerset added 37 after reporting 86 over the weekend.

Other counties’ Tuesday case counts are as follows, with their weekend totals in parentheses:

• Bedford: 27 (117)

• Indiana: 52 (94)

• Blair: 64 (181)

• Centre: 58 (165)

• Westmoreland: 212 (307)

Pennsylvania reported 5,429 additional cases and 75 new deaths Tuesday. The latter figure is the state’s highest one-day total since mid-February after seeing deaths drop as low as two per day in recent months.

The number of COVID-19 cases among children between 5 and 18 years old is more than 12 times greater this year than during the same period in 2020.

According to the Department of Health, between Sept. 15 and Sept. 21, 2020, there were a total of 650 COVID-19 cases reported in school-aged kids during the week of Sept. 15-21 in 2020, compared to 7,928 cases in the same age group during the same week in 2021.