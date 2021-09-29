CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick County, VA

Assault and battery charge filed against Brunswick teacher

 9 days ago

LAWRENCEVILLE - On Wednesday, September 22 at 10:30 a.m., School Resource Officers reported an incident between a juvenile student and a teacher at James Solomon Russell Middle School. Deputies responded to the school to assist and investigate the incident. After arrival at the scene, deputies took Wilson Taylor, IV, age 33, into custody. Taylor was charged with assault and battery and transported to the Meherrin River Regional Jail.

