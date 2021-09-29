Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Speeds Up in Kentucky as Charging Stations Begin to Increase
Kentucky-based manufacturers and global companies with facilities in the Bluegrass State are accelerating production of components for electric vehicles. The latest example is this week’s announcement by Ford Motor Company of a $5.8 million battery manufacturing campus in the small community of Glendale in Hardin County that will produce batteries for Ford and Lincoln electric vehicles.www.wkyufm.org
Comments / 1