Anna E. Gaggini, 98, of Cowansville, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Lowrie Place Long Term Care Facility in Butler, Pa. She was a lifelong resident of Cowansville. She was the daughter of Joseph and Esther Cataldi, of Cowansville. She was born in Cowansville, on May 1, 1923. Anna was a graduate of Kittanning High School. In addition to being a homemaker, she also was bookkeeper for Cataldi Trucking, Cataldi Gulf Station and Store, and later assisted with her husband’s sporting goods store, Keystone Sportsman Supply. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, family picnics, and reunions.