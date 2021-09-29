CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armstrong County, PA

Charges against three Manor Township suspects in methamphetamine case waived to Armstrong County Common Pleas Court

 9 days ago

During preliminary hearings Tuesday before Ford City Magisterial District Judge J. Gary Decomo, three suspects in a Manor Township methamphetamine case waived their charges to Armstrong County Common Pleas Court. Kenneth W. Weatherford, 27, of Manor Township waived felony charges of possession with intent to deliver and criminal conspiracy/ possession with intent to deliver to Common Pleas Court, along with […]

