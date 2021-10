UK government will not bail out failing energy companies, the business secretary has insisted, despite the industry warning of more supplier failures in the coming weeks. Speaking at Energy UK’s conference on Thursday, business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng repeated his pledge to “not bail out failing companies”. He said “they cannot be rewarded for irresponsible management of business”.However Mr Kwarteng admitted that the sector “may well see companies going out of the market” in the near future, saying “it’s going to be a difficult time”. Opening the conference, chief executive of Energy UK, Emma Pinchbeck, warned that “we’ll see more businesses...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO