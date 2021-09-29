Eva Dorgene Wingard, age 94, passed away peacefully in her home on September 22, 2021. She was born on February 28, 1927 in Rural Valley, Pennsylvania to Orman and Mabel Meyer. Raised on a beautiful farm with wonderful parents and five fun siblings, Dorgene loved to tell stories of her amazing childhood. She married the love of her life, Billie Wingard, on June 19, 1949. Several years later, their son, Dan Wingard, completed their happy family. Dorgene’s greatest joy was being a mother. That was until her granddaughter, Sarah Rose Wingard, came along. Dorgene was happy to tell anyone that being a grandparent was even better than dessert.