CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rural Valley, PA

Eva Dorgene Wingard

By apanian@leadertimes.com
leadertimes.com
 9 days ago

Eva Dorgene Wingard, age 94, passed away peacefully in her home on September 22, 2021. She was born on February 28, 1927 in Rural Valley, Pennsylvania to Orman and Mabel Meyer. Raised on a beautiful farm with wonderful parents and five fun siblings, Dorgene loved to tell stories of her amazing childhood. She married the love of her life, Billie Wingard, on June 19, 1949. Several years later, their son, Dan Wingard, completed their happy family. Dorgene’s greatest joy was being a mother. That was until her granddaughter, Sarah Rose Wingard, came along. Dorgene was happy to tell anyone that being a grandparent was even better than dessert.

www.leadertimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Rural Valley, PA
Reuters

Suicide bomber kills scores in Afghan mosque attack

KABUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, killing scores of worshippers in the country's third attack this week on a religious institution. Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack that state-run Bakhtar news agency said had killed 46 people...
MIDDLE EAST
NBC News

Trump misled about D.C. hotel finances, House panel says

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump provided “misleading information about the financial situation” of his hotel in Washington while he was in office, according to the House Oversight and Reform Committee. The committee, which recently obtained documents from the General Services Administration, found that Trump reported his hotel in downtown...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

136 countries agree to deal on global minimum tax

The Organization for Economic Cooperation Development (OECD) announced Friday that 136 countries have agreed to a deal on a global minimum corporate tax of 15 percent. The deal is a top priority for the Biden administration, which sees the international tax agreement as a way to prevent U.S. companies from becoming less competitive if lawmakers raise the U.S. corporate tax rate.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grandparent#Roller Coasters#Redeemer Lutheran#The Apollo Garden Club

Comments / 0

Community Policy