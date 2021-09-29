Ford City council motions to pitch old police radios and upgrade; Trick or treat announced
At the Ford City Borough Council meeting this week, members accepted a quote in the amount of $23,785.50 from Motorola Radios to replace outdated and inoperable police radios, which was recommended by borough Mayor Jeff Cogley, the borough police department Chief Scott Haslett, and the finance committee. They will be upgrading their programming to the current 911 communications requirements, which […]www.leadertimes.com
Comments / 0