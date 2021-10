The Pittsburgh Steelers are not ready to panic just yet, although they’re 1-2 to start to the season. Despite their slow start to the season, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is far from tanking or giving up on the season. The Steelers offense has been stagnant throughout the season with a very below-average offensive line. Not to mention, Ben Roethlisberger seems to be a shell of himself and is aging fairly quickly. Unlike Tom Brady, he has suffered several big injuries throughout his long and successful career and it may be taking a toll on his body.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO