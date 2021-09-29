CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas nurse faces capital murder trial for four patient deaths

ktbb.com
 9 days ago

TYLER (AP) – A defense attorney for a former nurse accused of killing four patients at an East Texas hospital in 2017 has told jurors that his client was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. A prosecutor called him “a serial killer” who found the perfect place to hide. Thirty-seven-year-old William George Davis, of Hallsville, is accused of injecting air into the arteries of four patients recovering from heart surgery at the Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler. His capital murder trial in Tyler began Tuesday with a not-guilty plea.

