GREAT ARTISTS STEAL. As far as artist's statements go, it is hard to beat Jens Haaning's. "The work of art is that I took their money," Haaning recently told the Danish Broadcasting Corporation, after keeping 534,000 kroner (about $83,900) that a museum loaned him so that he could recreate a work, Bloomberg reports. The Kunsten Museum of Modern Art in Denmark thought it was getting a piece that displays the yearly incomes of a Dane and an Austrian. Instead, it received a box with empty glass frames. The work's title: Take the Money and Run. The provocation is a...

MUSEUMS ・ 10 DAYS AGO