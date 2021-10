Teddy Bridgewater did not finish the Broncos' Week 4 loss to the Ravens after suffering a concussion, and he did not open this week on the practice field, instead spending Wednesday in meeting rooms and weight rooms while following the NFL's concussion protocol. The veteran quarterback was back on the field Thursday, however, as a limited participant in practice. He cannot suit up for Sunday's Week 5 game against the Steelers until he's fully cleared from the protocol, but a return to practice suggests he's on the right track.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO