CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

UK police officer murdered woman after false coronavirus arrest: court

By Anna MALPAS, -, Tolga Akmen
AFP
AFP
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aPqae_0cBWoldd00
Sarah Everard's disappearance in March sparked one of Britain's most high-profile missing person investigations /METROPOLITAN POLICE/AFP/File

A serving British police officer kidnapped a woman as she walked home, falsely arresting her on the pretence of breaching coronavirus restrictions, before raping and murdering her, a court was told on Wednesday.

The disappearance of Sarah Everard during a national lockdown in March was one of Britain's most high-profile missing person investigations and sparked protests and a debate about women's safety on the streets.

Wayne Couzens, 48, who served with the elite diplomatic protection unit of London's Metropolitan Police, admitted her kidnapping, rape and murder in July.

Everard, who had been visiting a friend in Clapham, south London, was strangled then set on fire. Her remains were found in woodland a week after she was snatched.

At a two-day sentencing hearing, prosecutor Tom Little said Couzens targeted the 33-year-old marketing executive on March 3, after finishing a shift at the US embassy.

Couzens, who was off-duty but wearing his police belt, kidnapped Everard in a "false arrest", by "handcuffing her and showing his warrant card", he added.

Security camera footage showed him holding up the police ID, handcuffing Everard then putting her into a car he had hired "to kidnap and rape a lone woman", he said.

A couple driving past in a car witnessed the scene but assumed an undercover police officer was making an arrest, the lawyer added.

But he said Couzens exploited his knowledge and experience of police patrols enforcing lockdown restrictions and knew what language to use.

- Vulnerable -

From the moment Everard was handcuffed at 9:34 pm, it was just three minutes before Couzens drove off with her in the car, taking her to Dover, on the English south coast.

There, he transferred her to his own car -- again captured on camera, driving her to a remote rural area where he raped her.

Couzens, a married father-of-two, told a psychiatrist he used his police belt to strangle Everard before setting her body on fire and dumping it in bags.

Police checked security camera footage and identified Couzens through his hire car. He was arrested at his home on March 9, just minutes after he deleted his phone data.

A former boyfriend of Everard said she was "savvy and streetwise" and would not have got into a car with a stranger except "by force or manipulation", Little said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44TDSt_0cBWoldd00
Protests outside the court criticised London's Metropolitan Police /AFP

"The fact she had been to a friend's house for dinner at the height of the early 2021 lockdown made her more vulnerable to and more likely to submit to an accusation that she had acted in breach of the Covid regulations in some way," the lawyer told the court.

Little told judge Adrian Fulford the "unprecedented" case was so exceptional it could warrant a whole-life jail sentence. Sentencing is due to be passed on Thursday.

- 'Look at me' -

Couzens sat in the dock at London's Old Bailey with his head bowed, watched by Everard's family, who gave emotional victim impact statements to the court.

Everard's mother Susan said her daughter "lost her life because Couzens wanted to satisfy his perverted desires. It is a ridiculous reason".

"I am outraged that he masqueraded as a policeman in order to get what he wanted," she added.

The victim's father, Jeremy, asked the killer, "Mr Couzens, please will you look at me", before telling him: "No punishment that you receive will ever compare to the pain and torture that you have inflicted on us."

Before the hearing, the Metropolitan Police said they were "sickened, angered and devastated by this man's crimes, which betray everything we stand for".

The force has sacked the officer and said his actions "raise many questions and concerns" but it would not comment further until after the sentencing.

Demonstrators outside the court held banners with slogans criticising the police such as "Met Police Blood On Your Hands" and let off smoke flares.

The government has pledged to improve legislation after Everard's murder sparked widespread anger at women's lack of safety in public spaces, as well as low conviction rates for offences including rape, domestic abuse and stalking.

Comments / 0

Related
La Crosse Tribune

Police Officer Caught on Camera

Madison Police are investigating the officer in this video. The audio has been removed because it includes profanities and unverified allegations.
MADISON, WI
International Business Times

Prison Escapee Surprisingly Turns Himself In After 30 Years Due To COVID-19

A 64-year-old prison escapee in New South Wales (NSW), Australia, who has been on the run for nearly 30 years has surrendered to police. Darko Desic handed himself in to authorities Sunday after the COVID-19 pandemic left him homeless, local media outlet 7News.com.au reported. The Yugoslavian-born man was 13 months...
WORLD
The Independent

Wayne Couzens caught on video telling police he kidnapped Sarah Everard for gang to ‘pay debts’

Bodycam footage shows how Wayne Couzens lied to detectives about a gang pressuring him to kidnap Sarah Everard, days after he abducted, raped and killed her.The Metropolitan Police officer was in court for a two-day sentencing hearing after he plead guilty to of murdering the 33-year-old earlier this year.The video played at the Old Bailey was recorded when officers raided his home in Deal, Kent, on 9 March, and questioned him in his living room.It shows how Couzens, handcuffed and sitting on his sofa, claimed to the detectives – when they showed him a picture of her – that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Kidnapping#False Arrest#Murder#Uk#British#Metropolitan Police#English
The Independent

Like Kate Wilson, I was deceived into an intimate relationship with a Metropolitan Police officer

Yesterday, my friend Kate Wilson received a landmark ruling in her monumental ten year legal battle against the Metropolitan Police. Kate took them to the Investigatory Powers Tribunal (IPT), a secret human rights court, to challenge the way in which undercover policing is used against protest groups.The IPT ruling laid out in detail an extensive list of breaches of Kate’s human rights by the Metropolitan Police, which were “without lawful justification in a democratic society.” The court examined evidence relating to the sexual relationships that undercover police officer Mark Kennedy had with Kate and a number of other women, and...
U.K.
everythinglubbock.com

Mexican soldiers, police kill 9 in shootout near US border

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican soldiers and police have killed 9 suspected gunmen near the U.S. border. The government of the northern border state of Coahuila said Thursday that state police officers came under fire while patrolling a dirt road near the border city of Nuevo Laredo. The state said...
MILITARY
Vice

Woman Hits McDonald’s Employee in Face in Vaccine Passport Dispute: Police

An anti-masker hit a McDonald’s employee in the face on the day vaccine passports were implemented last week in Ontario, according to police. Const. Indy Bharaj said police were called to a “disturbance” at McDonald’s inside Walmart in Hamilton, about 70 km west of Toronto, around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday after a man and woman started arguing with restaurant staff about vaccine passports.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Shropshire Star

Retired police officer arrested and held in jail over violent dream

A retired police officer says he was arrested and held in jail because he had a violent dream while suffering from post-traumatic stress. Gareth Wynne, who served for 30 years with Staffordshire Police, was arrested in Shrewsbury in September, 2014 and remanded in custody after confiding in a mental health nurse about a nightmare he had.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Sarah Everard: Ex-police officer who raped and murdered 33-year-old faces prison sentence

A former Metropolitan Police officer who kidnapped, raped and murdered Sarah Everard will return to the Old Bailey to receive his prison sentence. Wayne Couzens, 48, will begin two-day sentencing to find out whether he will spend the rest of his life in prison. Couzens was a serving officer with the Met Police when he kidnapped Ms Everard as she was walking home on 3 March. The former officer had just finished a 12-hour shift the morning before he strangled and raped the 33-year-old marketing executive. Ms Everard’s body was found in a woodland stream in Ashford in Kent, just...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police chief condemned over ‘horrific’ remarks saying Sarah Everard should not have submitted to false arrest

A police commissioner has sparked outrage after he said Sarah Everard should not have submitted to false arrest and claimed women “need to be streetwise”. The comments by North Yorkshire commissioner Philip Allott – for which he later apologised – were branded “horrifically offensive” by campaigners who accused him of victim blaming.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

A Cop Falsely Arrested and Handcuffed Sarah Everard Before Killing Her

A serving London police officer used his police ID and handcuffs to falsely arrest Sarah Everard before raping and murdering her, a court has heard. At the start of a two-day sentencing hearing at the Old Bailey, prosecutor Tim Little said Wayne Couzens forced Everard, 33, into his hire car by “false arrest” and by “handcuffing her and showing his warrant card”.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KESQ News Channel 3

Dog dies after biting police officer during arrest in Beaumont

A dog was killed after attacking a police officer during an arrest at a home in Beaumont Tuesday night. The incident started at approximately 7:01 p.m. on Sundance Drive. According to the Beaumont Police Department, officers were called to the area to respond to a male with a knife. Once officers arrived at the scene The post Dog dies after biting police officer during arrest in Beaumont appeared first on KESQ.
BEAUMONT, CA
CBS Pittsburgh

Two People Arrested, Facing Charges After Police Chase, Assault On Kiski Twp. Police Officer

By: KDKA-TV News Staff KISKIMINETAS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Two people are behind bars and facing numerous charges after a police chase and an assault on a police officer led to their being arrested on Sunday night. Police say Kanisha Croyle and Kyler Gaff didn’t stop when officers tried to pull them over along State Route 56. They did finally pull over near Florida Avenue, but became combative when police tried to arrest them. (Courtesy: Kiski Twp. Police Department) Once they were detained, police say Croyle urinated on the floor of the police station, and both she and Gaff attempted to splash urine on an officer. Police say the two were both under the influence and that the vehicle was stolen out of Westmoreland County. Both are facing numerous charges and are being held in the Armstrong County Jail.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fontana Herald News

Man is arrested on a charge of attempted murder of an officer after exchange of gunfire

A 50-year-old man was arrested on a charge of attempted murder of an officer after an exchange of gunfire, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Sept. 29, members of the Sheriff’s Department’s Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET) attempted to serve a search warrant at a residence in the 10000 block of Desert View Road in Pinon Hills. The residence was identified as a location allegedly operating an illegal indoor marijuana grow house.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
1380kcim.com

Carroll Woman Accused Of Assaulting Police Officers Sentenced In District Court

A Carroll woman arrested earlier this year for attacking police officers while she was being taken into custody was sentenced last week in Carroll County District Court. As part of an agreement with prosecutors, 38-year-old Jennifer Lynn Stricker pled guilty to two counts of assault on a peace officer, an aggravated misdemeanor. She was ordered to serve two years in prison for each count. However, the sentence was suspended and she was instead placed on probation for two years to the Iowa Department of Correctional Services. She was also ordered to pay over $2,700 in fines, surcharges and court costs. Two counts of interference with official acts causing bodily injury, an aggravated misdemeanor, were dismissed after sentencing. Stricker was arrested on May 5 following a reported disturbance in the 400 block of E. 7th Street. She became combative with law enforcement while being taken into custody and injured two officers.
CARROLL COUNTY, IA
AFP

AFP

25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy