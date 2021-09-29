CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phantom Galaxies is an online, open world mech title coming to PC and consoles

Cover picture for the articlePhantom Galaxies has been announced by Blowfish Studios and Animoca Brands, and it is coming to PC and consoles in 2022. The developers have stated that Phantom Galaxies will be based upon blockchain tech and have NFTs, so players are able to own the digital rights to the assets in the game. The story of the game has players enlist in the Ranger Squadron to fight off an alien threat, the Sha’Har, who are intent on wiping out humans are humanity desecrated their tomb worlds. There will be different mech types including the Lancer, which is best for stealth and agility, the melee based Breacher, the artilerry based Buster, and Assault mech.

